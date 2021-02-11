Dallas can get wings and things from Guy Fieri at new ghost kitchen

DFW diners can now partake of the rib-sticking food of celebrity chef Guy Fieri: The Food Network star has opened a ghost kitchen concept in Dallas-Fort Worth, with a location in Southlake, and more to come in Frisco and Dallas.

Called Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen, it's a delivery-only restaurant featuring Fieri's "real-deal flavors," from Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings to his "award-winning" Mac N Cheese Burger.

Fieri has partnered with Earl Enterprises, which owns a collection of chains including Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo, Bertucci’s, Earl of Sandwich, Chicken Guy!, Brio Italian Grille, and Bravo Italian Kitchen.

He's launched the concept in a number of cities such as Boston.

In the DFW area, Flavortown Kitchen is operating out of the Brio Italian Grille at 1431 Plaza Pl. in Southlake, with Buca di Beppo locations on Park Lane near NorthPark Center, and in Frisco near Stonebriar Mall in the wings.

You can't go pick up food, and sadly, you won't see Guy. According to a representative from the company, you have to live within 10 miles of the location in order to get delivery.

The menu consists of prototypical Guy food including

Buffalo wings served with "blue-sabi," aka blue cheese & wasabi dipping sauce

bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers

burgers topped with mac & cheese

cheesesteak egg rolls

Cuban sandwich with smoked pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, and his signature Donkey sauce on a pressed hoagie, served with crispy potato sticks

chicken "Parm-eroni" with chicken, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni red sauce, crispy pepperoni hay, parmesan, and spaghetti

A queso dip has pepperjack cheese, "super melty cheese," corn, poblanos, bacon, green onion, and jalapeño, and is served with corn tortillas.

There's also salads, fried pickles with ranch dip, and desserts that include a towering chocolate whiskey cake. To be honest, it all sounds pretty good.

You can order online. There's a $5 delivery charge, and the current estimate on delivery time is 18 minutes.

DFW is not the only location in Texas to get Guy: He's also simultaneously launched a ghost kitchen in Austin, out of the Buca di Beppo at 3612 Tudor Blvd.