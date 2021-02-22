Dallas' popular Cane Rosso pizza lines up new location near Richardson

Dallas' most popular pizza chain is getting ready to win over a new neighborhood: Cane Rosso, the Neapolitan-style pizzeria concept founded by Jay Jerrier, is opening a location at Hillcrest Village, the new development at 6959 Arapaho Rd. in Dallas, east of Addison and west of Richardson.

Once a strip mall parking lot, Hillcrest Village was acquired and is being re-developed by Shop Development, with the park being a partnership with the city. It has a number of restaurants in the works.

Jerrier confirms that they'll be opening a location there, with a hoped-for debut by mid-summer.

This will be the ninth location of Cane Rosso, and comes on the heels of the location they recently opened in Arlington.

He says that the size and atmosphere were irresistible.

"We were looking for a neighborhood spot and really loved what they did with the area," Jerrier says. "They have a huge park and playground and that area was a gap for Cane Rosso. It’s a small spot at 3200 square feet and will have the same look and feel as Arlington."

This fits with their gameplan in the wake of the coronavirus.

"We're actively looking for small neighborhood spots in the post COVID world - around 3000 square feet, with a huge outdoor space and optimized for to-go business," he says.

Hillcrest Village had all that, with its uniquely constructed 1.5-acre park, a green space that serves as the centerpiece surrounded by revitalized stores and restaurants.

"It will have two huge patios with my beloved string lights and will be facing the brand new city park and playground," Jerrier says.