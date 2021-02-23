7 Dallas eateries land on Texas Monthly's best new restaurants list

The annual ranking of best new restaurants by Texas Monthly looks a little different this year. Instead of the usual list of 10 establishments, food editor Pat Sharpe focuses on favorite takeout dishes and drinks from across the Lone Star State, along with spotlighting three of the year's most exciting new openings.

In total, the article covers 30 restaurants across seven regions, divided into categories such as starters and sides, sandwiches, entrees, sweets, and cocktails. All offer to-go. To be eligible for the list, establishments must have opened between December 1, 2019 and December 1, 2020.

Dishes spotlighted from Dallas-Fort Worth include the following:

Grilled Pork Riblets with chimichurri sauce and presered figs from Elm & Good, the restaurant at the Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Deep Ellum

Texas Lobster Roll with diced jalapeno served on griddled brioche from Yo! Lobster, the Nick Badovinus restaurant at Highland Park Village

Jerk-Spiced Lamb Shank from Pangea, a Nigerian restaurant from chef Kevin Ashade in Garland

Dial Oil Noodles and Dragon Eggplant from Uncle Zhou, a restaurant famous for hand-pulled Henan-style noodles that relocated to Plano from New York

Fried Chicken Thighs from True Kitchen + Kocktails, a soul food restaurant that opened in downtown Dallas

Grilled skirt steak atop refried mayocoba beans at La Resistencia Taqueria, the taco tasting room at Revolver Taco Lounge in Deep Ellum

La Paloma, a citrus-flavored dessert at Commons Club, the centerpiece restaurant at the Virgin Hotels Dallas

Beef Sirloin Fajitas at Eat Fajitas, the ghost kitchen from chef Lanny Lancarte II operating out of his Righteous Foods cafe in Fort Worth

Grilled Trout Hoppin’ John featuring rice with black-eyed peas, tomato, and jalapeno, at Provender Hall, the Fort Worth restaurant from chef Marcus Paslay (Clay Pigeon, Piattello Italian Kitchen)

Adult Banana Pudding laced with banana rum and banana liqueur at Carpenter's Cafe & Catering, a family-owned restaurant in Fort Worth

Bourbon–Coffee Bean Ganache Cheesecake with coconut and smoked salt from Wild Acre Camp Bowie, the upbeat brewery on Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth

La Perla, the signature cocktail with tequila, sherry, and pear liqueur at Ático, the tapas bar in the Fort Worth Stockyards from chef Tim Love

Roasted Carrots With Chimichurri, al dente carrots with garlicky crema at Tinie's, the Mexico City-inspired restaurant in Fort Worth's Southside