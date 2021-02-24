Award-winning winery opens charming tasting room in downtown McKinney

There's wine being poured in McKinney, via a new tasting room open in the Historic Square downtown.

4R Ranch Vineyards & Winery, the award-winning winery from Nicole and Walt Roper based in Muenster, has opened a Tasting Room at 110 E. Louisiana St., in a former hair and nail salon, where it hopes to introduce its wines to a new audience.

This is the winery's second tasting room; the original is on their property in Muenster, which also includes estate Viognier and Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards, the Vineyard Flea Boutique, and multiple venues available for weddings and special events.

A new 7-acre vineyard was planted in April 2020 to expand the estate varietal offering including Tempranillo, Syrah, Grenache, Roussanne, Trebbiano, and Albarino.

The McKinney outlet will serve 4R Ranch's dry reds and whites, sweet, bubbles, and dessert wines, including its award-winning Portejas, either by the tasting, glass, or by the bottle, including their newest releases, Zinfandel 2018 and Petit Verdot, available for $26 per bottle.

They'll also offer a small, seasonal menu of snacks to pair with their wines.

Wine retail veteran Jayme Greeson will be manager. She has more than 15 years of customer service experience in the wine industry, including stints at John Anthony Wine and Spirits, Constellation Brands and Rutherford Hill Winery in California. She also brings expertise in social media and special events, which the Tasting Room plans to host throughout the year.

The 3,500-square-foot space has a modern rustic aesthetic, with graphics of 4R Ranch's winery, vineyards, and landscape. They'll display artwork and wine competition awards, as well as a selection of retail items from Nicole's Muenster shop, The Vineyard Flea. An adjacent event space will be unveiled this spring.

Walt says in a release that they've welcomed many a visitor from McKinney and the surrounding areas of Plano, Frisco, Celina, and North Dallas at their Muenster headquarters. They're also big fans of McKinney's downtown. Walt calls the Historic Square "one of the most charming and unique, locally-focused communities we have experienced."

They like the synchronicity of joining two other Texas wineries, Landon Winery and Lone Star Wine Cellars, also located on the square, along with all the shops and restaurants.

"It is an engaging community of individuals, local retailers, restaurants and services," Nicole says. "Everyone in the community has been so welcoming, and we are delighted to be here!"

They'll be open Wednesday-Thursday, 12-8 pm, Friday-Saturday, 12-9 pm, and Sunday, 12-6 pm, following strict COVID-19 protocols, including limited county-mandated capacity, seating for parties of six or less, and mandatory masks if not seated.

4R Ranch Vineyards & Winery recently received three silver medals at the 2020 Lone Star International Wine Competition for its Cabernet 2018, Trebbiano 2019, and Viognier 2019. A bronze medal was awarded for their unique Blackberry Red Blend. Another silver medal was awarded at the 2020 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition for its port-style wine, NV Portejas Texas, while in 2019, 4R received the competition's Sweepstakes Award/ Double Gold for its Nectar Nero dessert wine, the only Texas winery in the history of the competition to take home a Sweepstakes award. Since January 1, 2017, 4R has won a total of 45 medals and awards.