Hawaiian Bros imports comforting tropical plate lunches to Dallas

Dallas is about to get a big plate of Hawaiian food with the arrival of Hawaiian Bros, a fast casual concept founded in Kansas City that specializes in authentic island comfort food including the classic Hawaiian plate lunch.

Hawaiian Bros was founded by brothers Cameron and Tyler McNie, who learned traditional recipes and cooking techniques used by native Hawaiians for generations. They opened their first location in Kansas City in 2018.

There are currently five locations in the K.C. area, plus locations in Chicago; Belton, Missouri; and Austin. North Texas is their next frontier.

They're already operating out of Revolving Kitchen, a commercial kitchen facility in Garland, but will open brick-and-mortar locations in late spring/early summer, as follows:

Hulen: 4732 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth

Denton: 2220 S Loop 288

Alliance: 2301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth

Frisco: 11560 Dallas Pkwy.

Upper Greenville: 6011 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Eight locations in the works include Hurst, Allen, Waco, Mesquite, Addison, Richardson, Euless, and Murphy.

The food

The classic Hawaiian plate lunch is a starch-tastic experience that comes with two scoops of rice and macaroni salad, plus an entree/protein such as teriyaki chicken, teriyaki beef, or pulled pork.

At Hawaiian Bros, the menu includes:

Huli Huli Chicken – Hawaiian Bros' signature marinated teriyaki chicken

Luau Pig – slow-roasted Kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt

Molokai Chicken – sweet and spicy grilled chicken with a little heat

Honolulu Chicken – savory chicken infused with garlic, green onions, and sesame

Macaroni Salad – classic Hawaiian side featuring a "secret blend" of spices

Spam Musubi – rice with seared spam glazed in teriyaki sauce, wrapped in seaweed

All plate lunches are available in small, classic, and large sizes.

They're also doing Dole Whip, the cult-favorite dairy-free soft-serve created by Dole in 1986. Hawaiian Bros. has the original pineapple flavor as well as an occasional rotating flavor.

Hawaiian Bros president Scott Ford says in a statement that the founders had a Hawaiian vision.

"From their first taste of Hawaiian cuisine, our founders Cameron and Tyler McNie, knew they wanted to share the flavors of Hawaii with the mainland," Ford says. "They also very purposefully centered their business around the value of Ohana —knowing the blending of community, connection and food would be the best way to honor the Hawaiian culture."