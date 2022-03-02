Richardson's CityLine complex adds Brass Tap craft beer pub to lineup

Richardson gets a new place for craft beer: The Brass Tap, a Tampa-based beerpub chain, is opening a location at CityLine, the transit-oriented development at the intersection of US-75 and George Bush Turnpike.

According to a release, the pub will be located on street level of Three CityLine at 1251 State St., in the former Coal Vines space, where it will open in the spring.

Brass Tap was founded more than a decade ago, and currently has more than 40 locations across the U.S., each providing a space for social gatherings and entertainment, including live music, trivia, sports, exclusive beer tastings, and tap takeovers.

There are currently seven locations in DFW, mostly in the suburbs, including Rockwall, North Dallas, Sachse, Allen, Highland Village, Prosper, and Roanoke, plus another location set to open in Frisco.

The CityLine Brass Tap will offer more than 150+ craft beers, plus a menu with gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, Angus burgers, open for lunch, dinner, and brunch.

"With its delicious menu, impeccable location right on the CityLine Plaza and expansive drink menu, The Brass Tap adds another great gathering spot to CityLine," says Jessica Robertson, director of marketing at CityLine. "We're excited to continue adding unique tenants like The Brass Tap to CityLine's diverse list of restaurants and entertainment options."

Unique brunch menu items include the Hotcha Siracha Chicken Biscuits, the Brunch Board, scrambled eggs with cheddar jack cheese, Applewood bacon, mini buttermilk pancakes, doughnut holes, and seasonal fruit.

Events will include live music, karaoke, trivia, and music bingo.

CityLine's current lineup includes more than 50 dining and retail options with a Whole Foods Market, Aloft hotel, seven office buildings (home to State Farm and Raytheon), two parks with access to regional hike and bike trails, and a wellness office building anchored by Texas Health Resources and Children’s Medical Center.