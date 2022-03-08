Luxe Mexican restaurant opens in Dallas' Design District with nod to Monterrey

A grand Mexican restaurant is opening in Dallas' Design District. Called The Mexican, it's located at 1401 Turtle Creek Blvd. in a former light bulb store, and according to a release will open on March 11, for dinner Tuesday-Saturday.

The restaurant has multiple owners but is spearheaded by Monterrey businessman Roberto Gonzalez Alcalá, whose family owns Mission Foods, among other companies. It's his highly mounted, multi-multi-million-dollar-decorated coming out party — his love letter, his bow to the closeness between Monterrey and Dallas.

The food is described as Northern Mexico-inspired dishes that have been passed down through generations with the highest level of expertise and faithful tradition from the region. Head chef Rodrigo Lomeli will oversee a menu that incorporates hometown recipes, sauces, and salsas from Monterrey.

Roberto Gonzalez Alcalá says this is not your typical Mexican restaurant.

"Inside our doors, we are uncovering a new contemporary Mexico, that takes authenticity and luxury to uncharted heights," he says. "Guests will experience an elevated, cosmopolitan dining adventure that exemplifies the true, traditional Mexican culture of innovation and passion, with great cuisine, all in one."

The restaurant is 15,000 square feet with seating for 320, and spares no details with:

eclectic tequila wall and tasting table

eccentric cigar lounge equipped with state-of-the-art ventilation

multi-level, picturesque outdoor patios featuring landscapes from the region

original Mexican tilework

ceramic fixtures

intricate touches of blues and golds

Private dining rooms feature regional art, with a special "Oaxaca Room" showcasing pieces by Jacobo and Maria Angeles from Oaxaca which were made specifically for the restaurant.

"The design of The Mexican is truly unique," says Rafael Abreu, a partner in the restaurant. "We are so excited to share a bit of our heritage and the best of modern Mexico, through fine cuisine and a grandeur experience, with the Dallas community. Our hope is that guests will feel as though they’ve traveled to Mexico as they walk through our doors."

The official menu is not yet available but dishes include a showpiece bone marrow accompanied by tacos with filet mignon; a guacamole that's beautifully composed, like a Cobb salad; ceviche made with sea bass, mango, and pineapple on a base of thinly sliced cucumber; and crusted sea bass on a bed of sauteed greens.

González Alcalá is a veteran restaurateur, but in the fast-food sector.

"We own a KFC franchise in Costa Rica, so we know how to run the business, but this is my first fine-dining restaurant," he says. "We're partnered with Rich Hicks (Taco Lingo) and some of our associates who have a lot of restaurant experience. We studied where the best place for this would be and decided Dallas was the best place."

González Alcalá is so committed to the venture that he got an apartment in Dallas so he could oversee his baby full-time.

"We put so much love and passion into bringing the best of Mexico here," he says. "I think of it as an embassy — a culinary embassy."