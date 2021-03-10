Home » Restaurants + Bars
Souped-up car-crazy shop and restaurant from Seattle cruises into Dallas

Shop Clubs Derby
Restaurant provides a bird's-eye view of fancy cars. Photo by Shop Clubs

A one-of-a-kind Seattle concept that's all about cars cars and more cars is coming to Texas. Called The Shop, it's a private social club for car and motorcycle enthusiasts to store and work on their vehicles, adjoined by a restaurant that's open to the public.

The Shop was founded in Seattle in 2017 by Matt Bell, a tech startup veteran who wanted to create a place for people who love cars and motorcycles, who possibly may want to work on the cars themselves.

In Dallas, it'll open at 9100 John Carpenter Fwy., where 114 and I-35 split, in a cool low-slung warehouse that used to be home to a parts distributor business.

A spokesperson said that Dallas was an appealing site for a second location, saying that "the car culture in Dallas is great."

They've had Dallas in the works since 2019, but construction is now nearing completion, with a soft opening slated for sometime in April.

The Dallas location is likely to have some but possibly not all of the features at the Seattle original which include a restoration shop, lifts that are open to members, wash bays, and detail facilities. There is also the option to rent a storage space so you can leave your baby at the shop.

The standard membership fee is around $150 month, plus an initiation fee ($500 at the Seattle location), and additional monthly fee ($200 per car or $100 per motorcycle) for secure, climate-controlled storage.

Other perks include tools, equipment, and mechanics, and consultation if you're in the market to buy or sell a vehicle.

In the middle of it all sits Derby, an in-house restaurant with one side open to members only, the other to the public, where you can eat with a view of the various vehicles inside. You gotta really like cars.

The menu features comfort foods such as BLT, Cobb salad, burgers, pastas, fried chicken, and steak.

Other amenities include a lounge and pool tables. At the Seattle location, they also have an inhouse barber shop as well as a tobacco shop with a humidor where they sell pipes.

The Seattle location hosts weekly events every Saturday where participants can show off their rides. They do 30-minute tours, open to the public, where you stroll through the aisles of their collection of classics and exotic cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

