New brunches and lunches make this Dallas restaurant news so sunny

After two low-key years, the restaurant world is coming back with a vengeance, with openings, new dishes, more openings, expanded hours including lunch, brunch, and everything in between.

Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:

Fatburger is opening three new locations around DFW: Plano at 11855 Dallas Pkwy. #300; Allen at 820 W. Stacy Rd. #620; and 1521 Keller Pkwy. # 300, in Keller.

Darkoo's Chicken Shack is a casual new restaurant from acclaimed chef Donny Sirisivath, taking over the space at 4812 Bryan St. that was home to his previous restaurant Khao Noodle. It's a simpler concept featuring Asian fried chicken, with legs, thighs, panko tenders, sauces such as spicy ketchup, and sides like French fries and spicy cucumber salad. Sirisivath's nickname is Don Darkoo.

McAlister's Deli will open its new location at 4101 Lemmon Ave. Dallas, with a self-serve kiosk and a self-serve beverage station on March 18. It's the Saxton Group's 33rd McAlister's in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Mendocino Farms has brought back its Samosa Dosa, a vegan curry burrito they originally offered in 2015, in response to customers' requests. The Samosa Dosa is made with coconut curry cauliflower potato & chickpea dosa, green beans, Indian spices, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, spinach, mint tamarind chutney, and plant-based tzatziki on a whole wheat tortilla. It joins Mendocino Farms' two other vegan-friendly items: vegan banh mi with baked tofu, and their Reuben sandwich with plant-based corned beef from Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli (to make it vegan, swap in their vegan provolone cheese). The Samosa Dosa is available at both the downtown Dallas and Addison locations until April 25.

Project Pollo, the vegan fried chicken concept that recently opened on Greenville Avenue, will debut its breakfast and brunch on Sunday March 20. Sip coffee, mimosas, enjoy live music, shop for Plant Based Groceries, the online vegan grocery, which will be doing a pop-up where you can buy their vegan items in person, from 10 am-2 pm.

BellaFlan Richardson is known for amazing flan cakes, but owner Siv Lopez also offers sandwiches including a killer Cubano. She has three new dishes: Cubana Frita burger, a smash burger with Swiss cheese, garlic cilantro aioli, and shoestring fries, right there under the bun, served with sweet plantains; a vegetarian Cubana Frita, with a black bean patty made in-house; and a new fried flan served with berries and chocolate sauce.

Asador, the restaurant at the Renaissance Hotel, is now offering a lunch menu from executive chef Joe Graffeo, Monday-Friday from 11 am-2 pm, which mixes influences from North and South America over open fire cooking. Dishes include Smoked Pineapple & Nuskee Bacon Guacamole with la nortena tortillas, Impossible Burger, Mushroom Quesadilla, flatiron steak & fries, and 44 Farms Ground Brisket Cheeseburger with menonina, serrano aioli, smoked bacon onion jam, pickled onion, and brioche.

Suburban Yacht Club in Plano has added weekend brunch, served Saturday-Sunday 11 am-3 pm, with Southern California-inspired dishes such as breakfast tacos, breakfast burrito, hot honey chicken sandwich with a fried chicken thigh, scrambled egg, bacon, and American cheese on a toasted kaiser roll, avocado toast with tomato, boiled eggs, pickled onions, and everything bagel spices, and a Greek yogurt parfait. Cocktails include Orange Julius, mimosas, Baja Michaelada, a "SoCal Bloody Surfer," and a pineapple chelada with Mexican lager, pineapple shrub, and tajin.

Tacodeli is now offering Veggie Nut Chorizo as an add-on or build-your-own for breakfast. The add-on is $1 and is vegetarian and vegan friendly. This breakfast option is made with cauliflower, pistachios, walnuts and pecans.

Good Catch, the plant-based seafood line, has launched its Plant-Based Tuna in Sprouts Farmers Market, which will now carry Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna across all stores nationwide. Crafted from the Good Catch proprietary six-legume blend (peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans, and navy beans), Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna is high in protein and offers the flakiness, flavor, and nutritional value of seafood without the environmental impacts of commercial fishing. Sold in pouches, it comes in three vareieties: plain Naked in Water; Mediterranean with garlic, herbs, sweet pepper, and a kick of spice; and Oil & Herbs, ready to eat right out of the package with crackers or a green salad.

Perry's Steakhouse has a new Mini Martini Trio for $15 that allows you to taste three different mixology creations: three 2.5-ounce pours of the Smoky Rita, Peachy Glen, and Jameson Mocha Old Fashioned.

7-Eleven has two new hot beverages. The LTO Churroccino combines sweet cinnamon flavors of a classic churro with a creamy coffee taste. the White Chocolate Caramel Flavored Mocha combines rich mocha with caramel, white chocolate, and coffee flavors. The LTO Churroccino and the White Chocolate Caramel Flavored Mocha are available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

Applebee's at select Texas locations have Saintly Sips cocktails with an Irish theme available through Marsh 27 including a top-shelf Irish tea with the Tipsy Leprechaun, with Jameson Irish Whiskey, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, sweet & sour, and lemon lime soda; and Pot O' Gold Colada piña colada with Captain Morgan and mango.

Al Biernat's North has renovated its indoor and outdoor dining areas. Inspired by the success of their Oak Lawn location patio, they've added a patio with seating for up to 30, covered by a steel and cedar pergola, and accessible through the main entrance or the Owl Room, another newly renovated space which was previously called the Garden Room. It's a lounge for regular and private dining with green leather booths, black wood-paneled walls, and a black & white encaustic tile which seats 48, and comes with a projector and screen for presentations and events.

La Casita Bakeshop, whose cofounder Maricsa Trejo was a semifinalist in the 2022 James Beard Awards, is relocating to a larger space in their Richardson shopping center. They're one of many entrants in a contest from First Horizon Bank, to win up to $30,000 which they would use to renovate.