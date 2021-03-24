Urban seafood restaurant nets oysters and lobster rolls in downtown Plano

There's a new seafood restaurant coming to old downtown Plano from a leading restaurant group: Called Urban Seafood Company, it'll be another member of the "Urban" family which includes Urban Crust, the pizzeria on 15th Street, and Urban Rio, the Mexican restaurant on 14th Street.

Urban Seafood will be located at 1104 14th St., on the first floor of a new four-story building owned by the Shea family. The location used to be a Rodenbaugh's Outlet store.

It represents a collaborative effort from restaurateurs Nathan and Bonnie Shea, and chef Salvatore Gisellu and his wife Jeanne-Marie Gisellu.

"I grew up in Sardinia, an island off the coast of Italy, so seafood is like second nature to me," says Salvatore Gisellu in a statement. "Nathan's absolute favorite thing is fresh seafood. This being our next venture as business partners was an easy decision."

Nathan says that he and Bonnie were inspired by their travels.

"One of mine and Bonnie’s favorite things to do is traveling around New England, trying all the amazing food and relaxing by the water," he says. "We knew we had to bring a piece of that experience to downtown Plano."

The menu will include:

warm lobster rolls

wood-grilled fish specials

house-made pasta

seaside desserts

fresh oyster bar with daily offerings sourced from the East Coast and beyond, shucked bar-side

They'll have a full bar and a space incorporating a large indoor and outdoor patio with live music and special events.

In addition to the restaurant-bar, Urban Seafood Company will also feature a fresh fish market for customers to purchase fish to prepare at home.

The quartet opened Urban Crust, their pizza and Italian food concept in 2009, then Urban Rio, their Mexican food concept, in 2012.

The release says that the seafood spot will open in April.