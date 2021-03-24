A rare breed of coffee shop officially has made its way to Uptown: White Rhino Coffee recently opened its newest location at 2909 Thomas Ave., in the State Thomas area.

As the company's second Dallas location and sixth overall, the name may be familiar to those who've already visited the Cedar Hill, Waxahachie, Red Oak, Bishop Arts, and Arlington outposts.

The reason behind the name? White rhinos are the most social of all rhino species. They live in communities — or "charges," as they are called — and that's the type of environment White Rhino wants to create both at its shops and in its communities.

The atmosphere

Plenty of indoor and outdoor seating means you can practice social distancing whether you're lounging, studying, or catching up with friends and family. One of the most inviting aspects of this location is the urban chic aesthetic: natural wood, marble, gold finishes, and navy and gray seating.

This two-story building resembles the Waxahachie location, but the upscale makeover pays homage to Dallas' style and grace. You can get a front-row seat to watch the magic happen the coffee bar, host a study group upstairs, or enjoy the fresh air from the pet-friendly upstairs and downstairs patios.

The concept

Founder and CEO Chris Parvin created White Rhino Coffee with a former business partner as a space for neighbors and friends to get together and enjoy an elevated coffee shop experience. Each location offers a unique amenity for the neighborhood it serves.

With brunch being a big deal in Dallas, the Bishop Arts and Uptown shops offer the weekend staple every Saturday and Sunday from 7 am-2 pm. Uptown is also the first of the pack to offer a selection of local beers, hand-picked wines, and popular brunch cocktails.

The drinks

White Rhino Coffee's ridiculously good drink menu includes traditional espresso, brewed, and sweet blends of flavored coffee. Try the signature honey and lavender latte or the snickerdoodle, or get a Hug In a Cup (a comforting blend of caramel, Irish cream, and mint).

Partnering with Dallas' very own Tweed Coffee, each blend is carefully selected, sustainably grown, processed, and above Fair Trade price. White Rhino also sells proprietary Tweed blends in-store.

Did we forget to mention White Rhino offers delicious teas? The Art of Tea supplies organic teas to each location, all loaded with various flavors for those who love a creamy, fruity, minty, or floral taste.

You can also customize your drink with an alternative milk, make them iced or hot, and choose between small and large sizes.

The food

With extensive breakfast, lunch, evening, and brunch menus, it's safe to say that White Rhino is more than just a coffee shop. It's a restaurant with great baristas, led by culinary director and chef Thomas Denton, who formerly served as executive chef of Doc B's.

White Rhino also offers catering for on and off-site events. Its fans across DFW agree that when you visit, you have to try the maple-glazed chicken biscuit, loaded sweet potato hash, hothouse sandwich, and stuffed French toast.

Select items can be made gluten-free or vegetarian if you have dietary restrictions.

The details

White Rhino Coffee in Uptown is open 7 am-8 pm, Sunday-Thursday, and 7 am-9 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

If you're a first-time visitor, your first drink is free when you sign up for Rhino Rewards in-store or download the app on Google Play or the Apple Store. Stay connected on Instagram and Facebook @whiterhinocoffee, and Twitter @rhinocoffee.