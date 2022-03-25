Dallas juice shop hosts new weekly pop-up with vegan sushi & ice cream

A vegan food truck from Houston is going to start coming to Dallas on a regular basis: Called Uncle Otis' Earthy Goodness, the truck will be on-site at Roots Market and Juicery, at 4164 N. Central Expy., along with a companion truck specializing in vegan sushi called The Vegan Sushi Spot.

The two trucks will serve buzzed-about vegan options including ice cream and vegan sushi every Saturday from 12-7 pm.

As an introduction, the trucks will make a special appearance on Friday March 25, from 1-7 pm.

Earthy Goodness was founded by Otis Ross, a New Jersey native, and has been popping up all over Texas with a menu of plant-based ice cream and milkshakes.

Ross formed a relationship with Roots Market, a concept founded by ex-stockbroker Brent Rodgers with juices, smoothies, CBD items, vegan meals, produce, and "clean" wines. (In addition to this location on Fitzhugh, there's a Roots in Lakewood at 1906 Abrams Pkwy. and another in the faraway city of Atlanta.)

"The Vegan Sushi Spot and Uncle Otis' Earthy Goodness are two of my favorite food trucks," Rodgers says. "We previously hosted a few pop-ups and they were a big success, so we knew we had to establish a lasting partnership, and both food trucks will now be at our Fitzhugh storefront every Saturday."

Menu items at the pop-up will include plant-based ice cream, as follows:

Milkshakes blended with oat milk with fruits and toppings

Waffle ice cream cones

Banana splits

Artic Blast, with choice of red velvet, lemon, strawberry, or pecan cake ice cream

There'll also be the following sushi items:

Hot Mama Roll with cucumber, asparagus, sweet potato, topped with avocado, vegan spicy tuna, cilantro, spicy mayo, and sweet sauce

Crunchy Potato Roll with vegan shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and jalapenos, topped with crunchy potato strings and drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet sauce

Pineapple Express Roll with cream cheese, avocado, jalapenos, and pineapple, rolled in crushed taki chips, topped with vegan spicy tuna, green onions, and drizzled with spicy mayo, sweet sauce, and sweet wasabi sauce.

For the Friday March 25 event, The Vegan Sushi spot has also created a special: The Roots Roll with avocado, cucumber, mango, spicy watermelon tuna, wasabi micro greens with spicy truffle, sweet wasabi sauce, and yuzu lemon vegan roe.

Their pop-up will dovetail with a complimentary wine tasting that Roots hosts every Friday night from 5-7 pm. This week's wine tasting will feature pours of The Simple Grape’s Chardonnay, Cabernet Savignon, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Grigio.