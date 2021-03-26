Dallas seafood chain tacks on takeout hot chicken in Lake Highlands

Hot chicken is well established as one of Dallas' hottest current dining trends, and now Lake Highlands gets a taste: Called Sarah's Hot Chicken, it's a delivery-only "virtual" concept that does Nashville-style hot chicken, and is now ready to take your order.

Sarah's is an offshoot of Fish City Grill, whose specialty is of course seafood — a novelty that Fish City Grill cofounder Bill Bayne acknowledges. Fish City Grill is the neighborhood seafood chain with 20 locations in Texas, Arkansas, Florida, and Oklahoma, plus two locations of its sibling Half Shells in North Texas.

"For a dyed-in-the-wool seafood company to create a new virtual concept that offers a menu line that is completely out of its wheelhouse is unique," Bayne says in a release. "We strategically developed the Sarah's Hot Chicken concept to reach a new and broader clientele, and to drive sales during these challenging times."

The concept was devised by staffers at a Fish City Grill in Lakeland, Florida, who launched it in December (Sarah Ceretto is the managing partner at that location). Lake Highlands is actually the second outpost in the DFW area. They first launched it here in February in Plano, operating out of the Half Shells at the Shops at Legacy.

It won't stop there; they plan to expand to additional Fish City Grill and Half Shells kitchens soon.

The menu centers on a hot chicken sandwich, with chicken that's brined for 24 hours before cooking. It comes in four heat levels, which come with the requisite cutesy names, as hot chicken sauces always do: Naked, Sissy, Hot & Spicy, or Damn Hot.

Other entrées include chicken tenders with fries, shrimp po'boy, and chicken salad, priced from $9 to $11.

Sides include fries, coleslaw, and mac & cheese – available hot or not. There's also a slew of dipping sauces such as ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, BBQ, and a signature "Hollerback" sauce.

Orders can be placed at Sarah's Hot Chicken’s website, or through delivery partner DoorDash. For info, call 214-428-3474.