Indian restaurant with champagne bar opens in Dallas' Bishop Arts

There's an opening date for a hotly anticipated restaurant coming to the Bishop Arts District that's bound to change the game for Indian restaurants in Dallas. Called Âme (and pronounced Ah-mmh), it's a French Indian concept from mother-daughter duo Afifa and Sabrina Nayeb that'll open in the former Hattie's space at 418 N. Bishop Ave. According to a release, it'll open on April 9.

The Nayeb Hospitality Group also owns Laili, 8 Cloves, and JuiceBabe in the Dallas Farmers Market.

Named for the French word for soul, Âme will serve upscale Indian food but with French techniques. It'll be open for dinner and brunch. It'll also feature a companion cocktail lounge called Elephant Bar with a big selection of champagne.

Chef/owner Afifa Nayeb says in a statement that they wanted to bring a truly unique experience to Dallas.

"We realized there was a need for upscale French Indian cuisine in the Dallas dining scene and saw an opportunity to create something special," she says. "My passion is cooking, and I love being in the kitchen and sharing my creations for others to enjoy."

Nayeb trained at Le Cordon Bleu and uses French techniques in her creation of sauces to replace traditional curries, and coconut to replace tomato.

The menu features sharables, grains, lentils, vegetables and vegan items, seafood, meat, breads made in-house, and dessert, including:

Aloo Tikki with purple potato, goat cheese, and pepita seeds

Beet Samosa with walnuts, ginger, serrano, potato, yellow beet and peas

Saag Paneer consisting of a spinach cilantro cake and house-made seared paneer

Masala Baked Eggplant with pine nuts and turmeric bechamel

Shrimp Curry in spicy coconut sauce, Thai chili, ginger, grape and tomato

Anari Chicken with pomegranate seeds, yogurt, ginger and chili

Lamb Vindaloo with French potato and tangy, spicy sauce.

House-made breads include Roti, Paratha Croissants, and Naan Puffs; desserts include Lavendar Malai with a ricotta sponge base and Pistachio Kulfi.

They'll do brunch on both Saturday and Sunday with a separate menu featuring dishes such as a French omelet with paneer, spinach, and mushrooms; Biryani Fried Chicken + Waffle with a Liege Belgian waffle and pearl sugar; and Tikka Benedict, a twist on a classic brunch staple.

Sabrina Nayeb oversaw the restaurant's design, which features a Parisian-style atmosphere plus three areas to drink, dine, and lounge.

Sabrina spent time abroad in Paris and knows what it's like first-hand.

The entrance features a U-shaped bar with soft blues, white walls decorated with greenery, and local art on the walls. They saved the mosaic floor tile and host stand from the previous occupant, Hattie's.

The dining room seats 62. Along the left wall is an alcove with a long gold velvet banquet and black tables and chairs, lined with Maison de Jeu wallpaper from Christian LaCroix as well as montage of antique playing cards with butterflies, flowers, and Indian motifs. A wall of antique mirrors allows diners who are facing inward to spy the action of the restaurant behind them.

Elephant Bar

A separate champagne bar and lounge will be tucked in the back of the restaurant. It's also grandly outfitted, with floor-to-ceiling emerald drapes, floral wallpaper, velvet couches, gold accents, mirrors, chandelier, and elephant door handles.

A matte black bar surrounded by mirrors will serve a variety of sparkling wines as well as cocktails with a French Indian twist on the Old Fashioned, Gin & Tonic, and other traditional drinks.

Âme will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 5-10 pm, and Sunday until 9 pm. Weekend brunch will be 11 am-3 pm.