Dallas-based Dickey's Barbecue Pit jumps onto ghost kitchen wings trend

The Dickey's Barbecue Pit chain has launched a new concept that jumps onto two of the biggest dining trends right now: virtual restaurants and wings to-go.

Called Wing Boss, it debuted at the original Dickey's location in Dallas, at the corner of Henderson Avenue and US-75, and has since expanded to 40+ locations, with at least 20 more on the books for April. In a release, Dickey's CEO Laura Rea Dickey says that it serves as a new revenue stream for franchisees.

"Wing Boss not only makes our pit-smoked wings and tenders more accessible, it's also an innovative business model built to cater to today’s times," Dickey says.

"As a family-owned company, we are always looking for ways to support our Owner/Operators and Wing Boss creates an additional opportunity to expand their earning potential and capitalize on the delivery trend of today’s convenience-minded consumers," she says.

Sounds delicious!

The wings are available in Group Packs, Combos or By The Piece, in both bone-in or boneless options. Sauces include Atomic, Sweet Chili, Barbecue Dry Spice, Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Original Barbecue, Sweet Barbecue, Cajun Spice, Lemon Pepper, Spicy Korean, Texas Hot Sauce, and Garlic Parmesan.

There are also breaded chicken tenders served with choice of sauce, plus sides:

Seasoned Fries

Cajun Fries

Cheese Fries

Buffalo Ranch Fries

Coleslaw

Mac & Cheese

Veggie Sticks

Texas Toast

Desserts too: Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Blondie Brownie or Pecan Pie Slice.

They don't make it easy to see the price, it's not listed on their website, but:

a 6-piece combo with wings and choice of fries or veggie sticks is $8.50

10 wings without sides is $11.25

100-pack with 100 wings, 4 large fries, and 4 veggie sticks, said to feed 13, costs $130

Wing Boss' menu is available for delivery through UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash.