Dallas' Fiction Coffee takes two shots at Ross Avenue with new location

It would seem that you can never have too much coffee on Dallas' Ross Avenue, because Fiction Coffee, whose original location ist at Ross Avenue and Hall Street, is opening a new location at 4621 Ross Ave.

According to a release, Fiction will join a complex called Bogart, located at the former Dallas Can Academy site which is now being redeveloped by M2G Ventures into a three-story, 50,000-square-foot, mixed-use office destination, with modern offices and museum-quality art.

The estimated opening date is September.

The release calls Bogart an all-in-one office destination with first-class amenities, parking, office spaces, and art installations, the entire combination of which will reflect the future of creative environments. Notice served: If you're considering initiating a creative environment or even a plain old office building, you'll probably need to check this out to see what the future holds.

The new Fiction Coffee at Bogart will be open seven days a week, during and outside of standard business hours. It'll serve coffee, wine, beer, and assorted pastries.

The shop will also include a patio, in response to the post-COVID demand for more open-air spaces.

Old-timers might recall that Fiction started out as Method Coffee, until it was acquired in 2017 by Common Desk, the coworking company, which rebranded it as Fiction, with a larger goal of bundling it with Common Desk. In addition to the original, there are currently locations at VariSpace in Los Colinas, the newly opened Continental Gin building in Deep Ellum, plus a location in Houston.

Fiction Coffee director Spencer Fox says that they've been dreaming of this kind of space. "We're excited to create the same sense of community at Bogart that we have at Ross and Hall, using Fiction's hospitable staff and experimental drinks to make Bogart an unforgettable Old East Dallas experience."