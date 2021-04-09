Splashy sweet Vegas restaurant-candy store to open in Uptown Dallas

A flashy splashy concept from Las Vegas with over-the-top food and drink is opening in Dallas: Called Sugar Factory American Brasserie, it's described in a release as a high-energy destination known for sweets that will open this summer at 1900 Cedar Springs Rd., aka the former Ruth's Chris spot near Dallas Love Field.

Owner Charissa Davidovici is an ex-schoolteacher who founded Sugar Factory as a candy store-only in 2009 before expanding it into a candy store-restaurant combo. She says in a statement that the concept's larger-than-life goblets and photo-op walls provide an Instagrammable and interactive experience.

The candy store sells more than 50 items stocked in a floor-to-ceiling candy wall. Some of the items from the store, like sour gummies, also appear on dishes and drinks on the restaurant's menu.

The restaurant seats 200. A private dining room includes seating for large parties of up to 66 people.

A separate bar includes indoor and outdoor dining, fire pits, a lit flower tree, and retractable store-front windows.

They're also big on cultivating celebrities, if you can call Kardashian baby daddy Scott Disick, who's a big Sugar Factory fan, a celebrity.

Food

The factory will be open for brunch, lunch, and dinner with burgers, pizzas, pastas, salads, and "Insane" milkshakes. Menu items include:

Holly Gold Monster Burger, "dripping" in 24k gold leaf, with gold-dusted french fries and truffle ketchup

Holly Gold Insane Milkshake, also dripping, but with Ferrero Rocher golden truffles, topped with a gold draped chocolate glazed doughnut, chocolate macaroon, and gold dusted chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bar

NY steak frites, 8-ounce prime NY Strip with parmesan fries

Fettuccine Alfredo with garlic, butter, cream, parmesan and romano cheese

salmon with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and asparagus

Lobster penne alfredo with roasted lobster tail

Insane Double Stack Rainbow Pancakes, pancakes topped with chocolate chips, gummy bears, strawberries, whipped cream, and rainbow sprinkles

Desserts

The signature dessert is a King Kong Sundae that serves up to 12, with 24 scoops of ice cream covered with sprinkles, gummy bears, caramel, fudge, and whirly pops.

There's also fondue with marshmallows, strawberries, banas, cheesecake bites, red velvet cake, gummy bears, and brownie bites.

Milkshake flavors include Snickers and a bacon cheeseburger milkshake.

Drink

Sugar Factory's signature drink is a 64-ounce alcohol-infused goblet that emits smoke, in flavors such as Watermelon Mojito with sour watermelon gummies.

There's also a series of celebrity name-brand drinks, shilling various liquor labels such as:

The Rock’s Soul Man goblet with his Teremana Tequila

50 Cent’s Candy Shop with Branson Cognac

Mario Lopez’s Monster Hurricane with Casa Mexico Silver Tequila

Travis Scott’s Strawberry Hustle with Cacti Spiked Seltzer

Bruno Mars’ Watermelon Piña Colada and Mai Tai made with SelvaRey Rum

the Chainsmokers’ JAJA Tequila Goblets featuring the Sour Flour Mango Sunrise and Electric Purple Jawbreaker

Nick Jonas and John Varvatos’ Strawberry Cadillac Reposado Margarita made with Villa One Tequila

The Drake, crafted with his Virginia Black Whiskey

Other Sugar Factory American Brasseries, with retail and restaurant, are located in New York City, Las Vegas, Chicago, Orlando, and South Beach Miami. Installations abroad include Manila, Philippines, and Dubai.