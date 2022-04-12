Velvet Taco is bringing upscale gourmet tacos to Dallas' Deep Ellum

Big-time tacos are coming to Deep Ellum: Velvet Taco, the Dallas-based taco chain, is opening a location in one of the neighborhood's most visible addresses: 2556 Elm St., at the corner of Good Latimer Freeway, across from the Kimpton Pittman Hotel.

Velvet Taco CEO Clay Dover confirms that the location will open, but cautions that it's a ways down the road, IE "sometime in late 2022 or early 2023."

A concept dedicated to serving upscale tacos in a funky fast-casual setting, Velvet Taco was founded in 2011 on the idea that tacos don't have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining.

They opened their first location on Henderson Avenue, and the brand has since grown to 30 locations in Texas, but there are also restaurants in Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Their menu explores multi-cultural boundaries, culling from cuisines such as Asian and Indian in tacos such as spicy tikka chicken, falafel, and Korean fried rice. They also have a strong vegetarian/vegan game with options such as falafel, beer-battered cauliflower, and a clever Nashville hot tofu.

They're also known for their elotes, their signature red velvet cake, and for having cocktails including good margaritas.

Deep Ellum old-timers will remember their location as the one-time home to Dave's Art Pawn Shop, a coffee house and small live music venue. We're talking the '90s here, but things sure have changed.

"The area is exploding, and we think there's great opportunity there," Dover says.

Deep Ellum is not the only area set to get a new Velvet Taco: The chain is also opening restaurants in Grandscape, Grapevine, and Allen.