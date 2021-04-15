This Dallas restaurant news roundup is brimming with tasty bites

There's loads of tidbits in this roundup of Dallas restaurant news, in all flavors and varieties: from new openings to spring menus to spirits news to charitable and environmental initiatives, which are the best kind of all.

Here's the latest Dallas dining news:

Twisted Chic Dallas is a new bar concept at 2714 McKinney Ave. in the former Trophy Room. It's an open-concept restaurant that has undergone renovation including the installation of turf on the patio, the addition of a food truck, and a mural by local tattoo artist Josh Green. The food truck is a collaboration with Taco Cielo, offering street tacos and Tex-Mex. Games such as Cornhole and Jenga will be available along with a mechanical bull on the patio. It's a sports-driven space with 13 big-screen TVs and an outdoor capacity for 115.

The Biscuit Bar, the local biscuit-centric chain, is opening a location in Coppell at 104 S. Denton Tap Rd., at the intersection of Sandy Lake on April 26. They'll also be opening another in Addison at Prestonwood Place off Belt Line Road later in 2021. The chain currently has locations in Plano, Deep Ellum, Arlington, and Stockyards. They've also joined Cloud Kitchens, the ghost kitchen facility in Oak Cliff, for takeout and delivery. During April, they're featuring The Ballpark biscuit, with a beef patty, cheddar cheese, smoked sausage, sautéed peppers & onions, and Dijon aioli.

The Human Bean, a drive-thru coffee chain founded in Oregon, is opening a new location at 1001 FM 3040 in Lewisville, This will be the chain's second DFW location and the 5th in Texas.

7-Eleven just opened its newest Evolution Store in Prosper. This is the fourth Evolution Store in Dallas-Fort Worth and seventh in the U.S., following a recent opening in Dallas at Park Lane and Abrams Road. Evolution Stores sell the latest innovations and products tailored to each market in a pioneering store format, including self-serve, bean-to-cup and espresso coffee, baked goods, better-for-you items, and an extensive wine selection. This location also features a Laredo Taco Company.

Bellagreen has launched its spring menu with new dishes that include Green Goddess Salad with spring mix, Romaine, strawberries, carrots, and garbanzo beans in green goddess dressing; mango habanero chicken wings, Wagyu bacon burger with caramelized onions, raspberries, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on a brioche bun, with French fries or sweet potato fries; tacos with rainbow slaw paleo salmon or Korean ribeye; lemon poppyseed cheesecake; and white sangria. They're also featuring two dinner-only chef entrées: paleo Prime ribeye with avocado chimichurri sauce and crispy Brussels sprout leaves, and almond-crusted snapper with lemon-cilantro mashed potatoes and French garlic green beans.

Cowboy Chicken is bringing back its Trail Boss sandwich with a breaded and fried rotisserie chicken breast, lettuce, mayo, pickles, and ranch, available through July 4. They've also added two new seasonal salads: the Southwestern corn and bean salad with pinto beans, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, and jalapeños; and tomato-cucumber salad with cilantro and red onion. Beginning May 3, they'll be sering watermelon tea and fresh watermelon slices. The salads and watermelon items are available through October 3.

Tupelo Honey has three new chicken & waffle dishes, available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at all 17 Tupelo Honey locations across the country: sriracha honey fried chicken & waffles; Mac-N-Cheese waffle topped with fried chicken, garlic buttermilk ranch, pickles, and chives; and country-style fried chicken & waffles, topped with milk gravy, plus two fried eggs on the side.

Rodeo Goat has a limited-edition burger, available until April 26, called the Evan Grant, named for the DMN sports writer. It has a 44 Farms beef patty stuffed with gouda and bacon, Zavala's Barbecue brisket, microgreens, French fried potato salad, and aioli on a black sesame seed bun for $12.

Zalat Pizza has a new Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickle Pizza with Nashville hot sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, garlic, black pepper, crushed red pepper, and bread and butter pickle chips. Place an order for pickup on www.zalatpizza.com or delivery is available through most third-party delivery apps such as UberEats and Doordash.

Motor City Pizza, the Detroit-style pizza pop-up, is now being served at five bars across DFW: Lakeview Growler, Bluffview Growler, and three locations of What’s On Tap.

Tiff's Treats has debuted a Double Chocolate Chip cookie, the first new cookie flavor to join the permanent menu in five years, and the first ever chocolate-based cookie on the permanent menu.

Dairy Queen has a new Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard Treat combining frosted animal sugar cookies, pink confetti frosting, and DQ soft serve, available through April.

Son of a Butcher has two specials for April at its Legacy Food Hall and Lower Greenville locations: Lemon Meringue Shake with vanilla ice cream, lemon curd, whipped cream, lemon zest, and cookie crumbles; and a Smashburger Slider with Wagyu, caramelized onion, mustard, cheddar, lettuce, pickle, ketchup, and mayo.

Original ChopShop has added new items and updated its breakfast menu to make it a more enduring destination for breakfast. They've also introduced a new limited-time menu category that will rotate every few months. Current offerings include a power bowl with scrambled egg, bacon, goat cheese, broccoli, mushroom, arugula, Brussels sprout, and avocado; an Avo Shake wih avocado, banana, spinach, dates, peanut butter, chia pudding, almond milk, vanilla whey protein powder, and agave; beet juice with carrot, green apple, ginger and turmeric; and Nanner Crunch Chia Pudding with chia seed, coconut milk, banana, chocolate sauce, almond and granola.

Bonchon has a new limited-time-only Sweet Red Chili sauce, with chili garlic sauce, soy sauce, and sugar. It'll join Bonchon's soy garlic and spicy fried chicken flavors and will be available through June 13. The Dallas-based Korean fried chicken chain has also launched a "Stop Asian Violence" with a line of T-shirts where the proceeds go to the AAPI Community Fund. Each shirt has "Stop Asian Violence" inscribed over the heart, below the Korean symbol for love. T-shirts are $20 on stopasianviolence.orderpromos.com.

Sixty Vines is asking guests to be a partner in protecting wine country and the Earth by recycling their corks. In return, they get a taste from Sixty Vines' taps. Corks will be recycled and shared with local artists who will create items to be sold at SixtyVines.com in October. Proceeds will benefit a fund that will support wine country around the world in times of need.

High Fives, the bar on Henderson Avenue, is celebrating National High Fives Day on April 17 starting at 5 pm with a crawfish boil, $5 shots, DJ Fishr Pryce - "and of course free High Fives all night."

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille is serving a limited-time wine called Rita Rose Ole featuring George Strait's Código 1530 Rosa Tequila with Casa Madero Rose Wine and lemon juice, rimmed with hibiscus sugar. A pour is $9 to $12 and a bottle is $39.

Oak & Eden In-Bottle Finished Whiskey, based in Dallas, has a new line called The Anthro Series crafted in collaboration with celebrities. Forrie J Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce on the TV show Yellowstone, collaborated on a 116-proof bourbon whiskey finished with a cold brew coffee-soaked American Oak spiral. Professional skier Kina Pickett collaborated on a 90-proof bourbon whiskey finished with a maple syrup soaked American Oak spiral.

Smokey John's Bar-B-Que and Home Cooking will be featured on the Discovery Plus series Restaurant Recovery, hosted by Raising Canes' owner Todd Graves, who travels around the country helping family-owned restaurants that are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Reaves brothers delve into their family history and walk away with solutions with the assistance of Graves and his team. It's streaming on discovery+ starting Thursday, April 15.

Refined Hospitality Concepts, the company behind restaurants including Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge, Sfereco and Overeasy, has hired Chef Jason Tilmann as its new Research & Development Corporate Chef. Tilmann comes with a great pedigree, having worked at Triomphe at the Iroquois, David Burke&Donatella, Hide Yamamoto, Restaurant Daniel, and Le Cirque.

Starbucks is scaling up single-store tests of their reusable cup rental service, Borrow a Cup, at five stores in Seattle from March 30 through May 31. Customers can spend an extra dollar for a reusable cup and then return it by scanning the cup at a kiosk or through a pickup service and get their dollar back as credit plus bonus stars on their rewards account. The cup is cleaned and sanitized. Starbucks has had its own reusable cup discount program for decades, although the majority of customers are lazy and still won't bring in their own cups.