Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 hot happy hours for April

The old saying is something about April and showers but around here, April summons a thirst for cocktails — specifically happy hours, which generally occur in the afternoon as the sun is setting and the day is winding down. It's not that we won't pay full price for a good drink, but why not avail yourself of a discount when it's offered? It's the right thing to do.

For our monthly Where to Drink Right Now column, we present 5 happy hours around Dallas:

TK's

Addison comedy venue, restaurant and bar is serving $5 house red and white wines, plus $5 apps and $10 pizzas. Apps include Mozzarella Crostini, Buffalo Chicken Rolls, Meatballs and Salads, while pizzas range from Margherita and Pepperoni to Mushroom Truffle. Tuesday-Thursday 3–7 pm, only available at the bar.

Elephant East

Pan-Asian concept in the Harwood District, has a new happy hour with half-price appetizers for $6, select cocktails for $7, beer for $5, and select sake and wine for $7 by the glass. Appetizers available include Fresh Roll – shrimp, rice noodles, cucumber, carrot, herbs and peanut sauce; Pork Belly Bao Bun; Bang Bang Shrimp; Nems – pork sausage, glass noodle, carrot, gem lettuce, herbs, chili lime sauce; and Chicken Satay. Cocktails include the Margarita of the East with tequila, Cointreau, ginger lime agave, and candied ginger; Return of the Mac with scotch, Domaine de Canton liqueur, and spiced apple reduction; and Lychee Martini with lychee-infused sake, gin, peach infused vodka, lime, and luxardo cherries. Wednesday-Friday from 4–6 pm.

PT Neighborhood Pizzeria

Lemmon Avenue pizzeria has a regular happy hour that runs all night on weekdays with $2 off beer and wine by the glass and $3 off frozen drinks. They also have a great weekend-long special that runs all day Friday-Sunday featuring their "frozen fun" drinks including Frosé Coupe with gin, aperol, rosé, fresh strawberries, rosemary, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup; and Frozen Italian Margarita Coupe with silver tequila, amaretto, orange juice, palladio rosso floater, for $4. Monday-Friday 4 pm-close.

Pool Club at Virgin Dallas Hotel

Get your glow on during Golden Hour at The Pool Club. Enjoy $10 signature cocktails & 1/2-off bottles of rosé while watching the sun set over the Dallas city skyline on Wednesday-Thursday from 5-7 pm.

Mi Dia From Scratch

All Mi Día From Scratch locations in Flower Mound, Grapevine, and Plano are serving discount cocktails through April including Hell Freezes Over, with Hatch green chili infused tequila, dry ice, and a hatch chili salt rim; Blueberry Habanero Margarita; The Riviera Maya with strawberry infused tequila, elderflower, cointreau, and prosecco; and Dulce Enfuego with pineapple-chipotle infused tequila, Grand Marnier, and lemon. Monday-Friday 3-6 pm.