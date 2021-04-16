Veteran Dallas liquor store operator uncorks new concept in Lewisville

A liquor store that's aims to be more than just a liquor store is opening at The Realm at Castle Hills in Lewisville. Called Worth the Pour, it's a new brand from Michael Reyes, a well-known name in the liquor store world. He co-created (and recently sold) Kindred Spirits & Wine on Inwood Road in Dallas.

Reyes will run Worth the Pour in partnership with his wife Brenda. They share a goal of operating a family business that will become the neighborhood go-to. They'll offer beer, wine, and spirits, yes, but will also focus on in-house tasting events and delivery.

Their store will join other notable concepts at the complex that include The London Baker, a bakery that's been featured on the Food Network; and El Patio Mex-Tex, a restaurant now open at Offices at The Realm.

The Realm at Castle Hills is the mixed-use development on State Highway 121 that includes office, retail, entertainment and several multi-family elements. Worth the Pour will be on the ground floor of Sojourn at The Realm, an 80-unit residential condominium building at the southwest quadrant of Castle Hills Dr. and State Highway 121.

"We will offer a level of personal service that’s not found in the larger chain liquor stores, a product knowledge that is superior, and a willingness and ability to stock hard-to-find or specially requested products," Reyes says in a release.

One special element they'll offer is something they're calling a craft beer cave.

"We'll be doing something a little different from the standard beer coolers you see in a typical store with a bunch of doors," Reyes says. "We'll have two big doors in the middle where you can walk in and get your specialty items. We'll also be spotlighting Texas breweries."

They'll also host weekly sessions where you can taste before you buy.

If Reyes has one theme, it's that they're going to be customer-focused. "We're going to be very much a family operation and want to be more welcoming than the usual liquor store," he says.

"We’re excited to bring this new concept to the area north of the George Bush Turnpike and specifically to The Realm and to Castle Hills, where there is such a strong sense of community," he says. "We want to build on that sense of community with the personal approach and commitment we will bring to our customers."