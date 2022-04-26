New social restaurant concept in Little Elm is all about the sharing

There's a new entertainment concept coming to Little Elm with food and games: Called Tinman Social, it'll be a unique facility with indoor/outdoor dining and full-service bars combined with attractions like bowling, axe throwing, arcade games, corn hole, and more.

According to a release, it'll open in June.

The concept is founded by Kenneth Wynn, an area businessman who wanted to create a family-friendly place for the community. The name is an homage to the "Tin Man" water tower under which it will reside.

"With all the negativity in the world the past few years, we wanted to create a positive environment that brings joy to the community," Wynn says in a statement. "Every game, activity, and detail of the layout is designed for people to gather and have fun together."

They're so into the community aspect, they have created a manifesto online, which offers details on their mission, designing every attraction, activity, and menu item to bring people together.

Attractions include:

Indoor and outdoor dining

Party and event rooms

14 bowling lanes

48 game arcade

6 axe throwing lanes

Indoor and outdoor bocce ball

Indoor and outdoor corn hole

Large fire pits

Fowling (Football bowling)

Food and beverage options were crafted with this sharing concept in mind, including chicken & waffles, pretzel charcuterie boards, and French fry flights, along with specialty cocktails and craft beers.