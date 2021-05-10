Royal Blue Grocery Dallas rebrands itself and closes original location

A Dallas grocery concept that specializes in highly urban settings is doing a big rebranding — one that includes shuttering its original location.

The market formerly known as Royal Blue Grocery Dallas will now and forever be known as Berkley's Market. Simultaneously, the chain will close its location in Highland Park Village.

A release says it's part of a "break" from the Royal Blue Grocery brand based out of Austin, as well as the opening of a new location in Oak Cliff. Fresh start, fresh name.

The Highland Park Village store will close on Sunday, June 27. A release says they're in the process of finding a new location for the original store, hopefully near HP Village, hopefully with an announcement TBA soon.

Their two downtown stores - in Trammel Crow Center and at The Mercantile - will transition to Berkley’s Market on July 1.

Founders Zac Porter, his wife Emily, and their friend Cullen Potts, opened the HPV store in 2015, taking over part of the old Tom Thumb store. With its street-side patio seating facing Preston Road, it's been a favorite destination for Park Cities meet-ups and people watching.

Emily Porter says they've had "a great run" at HPV.

"Sales have been strong, but it is the friendships we made with our amazing customers, staff, and local vendors that have really been the best part of this whole journey," she says. For our Highland Park customers, this isn't goodbye, it's see you soon."

Rebranding to Berkley's Market will allow them to fine-tune their neighborhood focus, apparently without Austin's meddling interference.

Cullen Potts says they'll still have coffee, groceries, and wine, but are doubling down on prepared foods with updated recipes and new items.

"We're also stepping up our brunch, lunch and evening service where we can to meet demand," Potts says.

Zac Porter says in a statement that their goal has been to be a responsive neighborhood grocer.

"We've always tried to be good neighbors and give our customers what they want and need," Porter says. "That's how we set our product mixes, and how our special events, wine tastings, and BBQs came to be. Cullen and I grilling burgers out front was born out of wanting a fun way to meet our customers, while launching our butcher case years ago. Everyone loved it so much he and I just kept doing it."

"We can't wait to continue the tradition at our Berkley's Market locations," Porter says.