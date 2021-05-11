Legacy food hall in Plano adds cute cocktail lounge for adults only to mix

Legacy Hall, the food hall in Plano, is rolling out a new concept: Called Tonic, it's a full-service cocktail lounge for adults only, where 21-and-up customers can enjoy a fancy cocktail or two.

According to a release, Tonic will open on May 13.

The name gives a nod to the bar's elixir-style tonics, along with paying tribute to the true definition of the word tonic: "to provide a feeling of vigor or well-being." Who knew.

The bar is in a renovated space on the second floor, and features an airy vibe with expansive garage doors that open to the second-floor terrace to create an indoor/outdoor experience.

Here's some A+ press release verbiage: "Guests can relax on plush lounges while sipping libations created by our professional craft bartenders and served by our knowledgeable cocktail waitresses." #libations

Cocktails include:

Spanish Gin Tonic – New Amsterdam Gin, Fever Tree Tonic, Aromatics, Edible Flowers

Cucumber Cooler – New Amsterdam Gin, English Cucumber, Lemon, Lime, Mint

Black Berry Bourbon Mule – Bulliet Bourbon, Yellow Chatreuse, Lemon, Ginger Beer

Smoked Pineapple – Somba Mezcal Joven, Housemade Spiced Pineapple, Syrup, Contreau, Lime.

They also serve wine and beer.

Legacy Hall General Manager Stephen Lezama says in a statement that their goal is to offer something different from what's in the hall already.

"Tonic will offer a variety of gins and tonics that aren't available anywhere else in the hall, paired with entertainment and experiences that will be exclusively available in this location," Lezama says.

They'll celebrate with a grand opening soirée on May 13 from 7-10 pm. The event is free and open to the public with a "Midsummer Nights" theme that'll include:

a pop-up from Ketel One

build-your-own flower crown station

foliage arranged throughout the space

nighttime summer vibes

tunes from DJ Blake Ward

Ongoing programming will include a live DJ set on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, and live acoustic performances on Sunday mornings/afternoons.

Tonic's hours will be Thursday-Sunday nights, plus afternoon hours on Saturday-Sunday: Thursday 8 pm-12 am, Friday 6 pm-2 am, Saturday 11 am-2 pm and 6 pm-2 am, and Sunday 11 am-4 pm and 6-10 pm.