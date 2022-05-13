Fresh new restaurant Atiìpico from Mexico makes U.S. debut in Dallas

A restaurant founded in Mexico City is coming to the U.S. with its first location in Dallas. Called Atiìpico, it's a small slightly quirky, definitely unique independently-owned chain with two locations that will open a third at the Union Dallas building near downtown, at 2300 N. Field St.

According to a spokesperson, the opening is in June.

Spanish for "atypical," Atípico was founded in Mexico in 2018 by Claudia de Murga with a motto "Be Original + Stay Different." The concept and menu were inspired by her six daughters, with dishes created to reflect each of their personal preferences.

"After constantly struggling with the different tastes of my six daughters, I decided to create a restaurant to satisfy different lifestyles," she says.

The cuisine is international, the tone creative, with menus that evolve and that meet a variety of dietary preferences, including vegan, gluten-free, keto, and other special-interest foodie categories.

They're also big on giving things a twist such as eggs with marinara sauce they serve in a jar. "Why eat eggs in a plate when you can eat them in a jar with marinara and bechamel sauce?" they ask.

Dishes include wontons, pasta bowls, soup, and desserts, such as:

Mediterranean fusilli with tapenade, kale, peperoncino, kale, and sunflower seeds

Salmon with mashed sweet potato and grilled asparagus

Sirloin burger stuffed with cream cheese, topped with arugula and sundried tomato, served with truffled French fries

A sandwich with egg, chorizo,​+ guacamole, chili, caramelized onion, and guajillo dip on ciabatta bread

Mac & cheese with three cheeses - Roquefort, Gouda, and Parmesan - served in a peasant bread bouille

They offer lots of breakfast items such as yogurt granola parfaits, and oatmeal with fresh fruit. A dish like toast with fruit, bacon, and hazelnut cream is designed to be enjoyed any time of the day.

And they're into smoothies, sometimes spiked, such as a mauve-colored one with almond milk, yogurt, raspberries, raspberry gin, and violet liqueur.

The Union Dallas includes a 31-story residential tower with 309 apartments, and a 22-story office tower. Other dining options already open include a Tom Thumb store, plus The Henry, North Italia, TacoLingo, Creamistry, and Royal 38.

De Murga cites the location's walkability to museums, galleries, and the American Airlines Center as a major appeal.

"It makes a great first location for Atipico in Texas where we expect to delight our customers with creative dishes and cocktails," she says.