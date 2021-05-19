There's Spam being served at this new taco cafe near Dallas Love Field

A new taqueria has opened near Dallas Love Field, from a family that's been serving tacos for more than 30 years. Called Love Field Taco House, it's located at 1475 W. Mockingbird Ln., and comes from Alma Olivarez, who previously owned Taco Pronto on Harry Hines Boulevard.

Alma and her family were forced to close Taco Pronto due to the pandemic, but have returned with a new restaurant and new location.

"I had Taco Pronto on Harry Hines for 31 years," she says. "We had to close because of COVID-19, we couldn't afford the rent. I took some time off, but I was lost without it. I enjoy my work, I've been doing it for so many years, I have to continue my legacy."

They found a location in what was previously home to Pappy's Old-Fashioned Hamburger, another pandemic victim that closed in 2020 after 10 years.

The obvious specialty here is tacos, with a menu of $3 options that include beef or pork guiso, lengua, barbacoa, picadillo, steak ranchero, brisket, and calabaza picadillo.

They also do a fierce menu of breakfast tacos for $2.50, in every kind of combination: chorizo & egg, bacon & egg, Eckrich sausage & egg, bean & chorizo, bean & Spam, egg & potato, and more.

A selection of breakfast plates is served all day. They come with potatoes and beans and include:

Grilled pork chop with eggs

Chorizo and eggs

Chicharron with eggs

Huevos rancheros

Huevos a la Mexicana - eggs with jalapenos, onion, and tomato

Migas

Eggs & potatoes

Love Field burrito, filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, Spam, & sausage

Love Field breakfast: bacon, eggs, and pancakes

Beyond breakfast, they have dinner plates with rice and beans, from $7.50 to $13, including picadillo, barbacoa, beef or chicken fajitas, beef or chicken enchiladas, steak ranchero, tostadas, calabaza with picadillo.

They offer a $9 daily special, such as picadillo with fideo on Tuesdays; mole on Wednesdays; and menudo on Saturdays and Sundays.

"Our best seller is our pork chop plate with two pork chops, beans, potatoes, and 2 eggs," Alma says. "We also offer Spam, which is not something you see everywhere. You can get it with eggs and potatoes or beans. We also grill it and put it in a taco. It's very popular, we have a lot of people come just to get the bean and Spam tacos."

One new menu item is a nod to the old Pappy's customers who still come by: "We added a hamburger plate with fries," she says.