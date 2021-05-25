French-Asian bakery chain opens first standalone store in Dallas area

A French-Asian bakery café known for cakes, pastries, and breads, has opened its first standa lone location in the DFW area: Called Tous Les Jours, it's part of a Korea-based chain that just opened a new outlet off SH-121 in Carrollton, near the Galleria Market.

Tous Les Jours was founded in South Korea in 1996, and currently has 1,600-plus locations around the world, each with the capability of making more than 300 kinds of bakery goods, including bread, pastries, layer cakes, macarons, and beverages including espresso drinks.

They are famous for baking their bread daily, and for using specially formulated flour for specific baked goods to create unique flavor profiles. Like Paris Baguette, another Korean-born chain, they use French baking techniques but often incorporate Asian flavors such as green tea.

Signature specialties include

Banana Cake, a sponge cake covered in banana buttercream with hazelnut cocoa spread inside

Egg Tart, a crisp pasty tart filled with egg custard cream

Choo Choo Train, one of their many decorated cakes, and a ids' favorite with train toys on top

They first came to the U.S. in 2004, and entered the Dallas market in 2007, when they opened inside the H-Mart in Carrollton at 2625 Old Denton Rd. A second location is located inside the H-Mart in Plano at 3320 K Ave. in 2013.

Neither of those is a standalone store. The new branch at 4070 SH-121 #401 represents a benchmark, as the brand plans to expand its business in the U.S. market. It also means that dine-in is available at this location.

Their breads are not of the crusty artisan variety but are instead softer, which fits Dallas tastes, and have fillings such as garlic-cream cheese. They also make milk bread, an especially soft bread which is the favorite choice for trendy "sandos."

Speaking of, they do an entire collection of sandos, the idiotic name for sandwiches, filled with choices such as egg salad, chicken salad, and avocado & turkey.

A majority of their pastries are made with puff pastry dough and include cinnamon-raisin rolls, fruit-filled turnovers, and cream-filled horns.

Currently, there are more than 60 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,600 stores all around the world. Tous Les Jours means "every day" in French.

At the same time they opened in Carrollton, they also opened locations in Oregon and Colorado, bringing their total portfolio to 15 different states at 67 different locations. The brand plans to expand its business in current and new markets and open several more stores this year.