3 newcomers are here to give Dallas shoppers new ways to buy groceries

Three grocery concepts are giving Dallas-area shoppers more ways to get their farm-fresh, farmstead, farm-to-table foods. #farm

One is a newcomer from Florida that's opening a retail store, but will also do e-commerce. Another is a delivery app from a San Francisco-based company that promises to deliver all your groceries for free. A third is a delivery service from Austin that specializes in artisanal fare and is expanding its Dallas footprint.

Here's the 411:

Wild Fork

Florida-based grocery concept is making its Texas debut with a location in Frisco, at 4770 W. Eldorado Pkwy., set to open by Memorial Day weekend.

According to a release, they work with farmers, ranchers, and fishermen for product, which they blast-freeze, then deliver to their stores and ecommerce fulfillment centers throughout the U.S. This allows Wild Fork to keep tight control of their supply chain and reduce food waste.

The process blends elements of a traditional grocery store and a specialty retailer, with an emphasis on customer service, quality, variety, and low prices.

CEO Vincent Trius says they have more than 700 products and can provide the centerpiece dish to every home-prepared meal, including chicken breasts, ground beef, rack of lamb, Japanese A5 Wagyu, and Ahi Tuna Saku Block. They also have side dishes, ready-to-eat meals, vegetables, breads, desserts, spices, and sauces.

Based in Doral, west of Miami, Wild Fork currently has eight locations in South Florida. Frisco is their first big foray, but they have plans for additional stores in other regions in the US.

Farmstead Grocery Delivery

This delivery app service got its start in the Silicon Valley with a mission to deliver seasonal, local, and national groceries with no fees and prices the same as your supermarket.

Customers can get all of their groceries at once, whether it's a local brand or a national name like Kraft and Nabisco, as well as meat, dairy, and produce.

Farmstead says it's different from other delivery services because it uses smart technology and delivery-centric warehouses that serve a 50-mile radius.

They strive to offer one-hour deliveries from their network of fulfillment centers, but their ideal model is to get customers signed up for weekly deliveries, creating a milkman-like experience. Opting into recurring delivery slots allows their grocers to plan inventory and fulfillment routes, which cuts back on waste and saves money.

They also offer prices they say are comparable to or lower than most supermarkets, but with free delivery to doorstep.

They've already expanded to Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, and plan to expand into at least 13 other markets in 2021 including Austin, Dallas, Houston, Miami, and Nashville.

Farmhouse Delivery

Austin-based company delivers organic and regionally-sourced produce, meats, and artisan products, with weekly deliveries of Meal Kits, Farmhouse Kitchen Dishes, and Grocery Goods.

They first came to Dallas in 2018, and have now added nine additional zip codes in the Dallas area to include:

75212 – West Dallas, Trammel Crow Park

75210 – Fair Park, South Dallas

75125 – Ferris, Old Brickyard Golf Club, Southeast Dallas

75234 – Farmers Branch, Rawhide Park, Oakbrook/Ken Rymer Park

75240 – North of 635

75243 – Forest Meadow, Town Creek, East of Highway 75

75244 – West of Inwood, Dallas College Brookehaven Campus, Brookhaven Country Club

75251 – Medical City Children’s Hospital, Northwest Corridor of North Dallas

You have to order at least $28 (subtotal) worth of goods and the delivery fee for that starts at $8. But all orders over $49.50 get free delivery.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company added 300-plus items such as spices made in-house and from brands like Siete Family Foods and Southern Style Spices, as well as organic produce and vegetables, cheese from Antonelli's Cheese Shop, baking essentials, deli meat, and charcuterie.

Dallas brands include Armagh Creamery, RoRo's, Mozzarella Co, Poppi, Casa Verde, Wackym's Kitchen, and Full Quiver Farms. Farmhouse Kitchen, a zero-waste, on-site kitchen, prepares readymade and make-at home meal kits, marinated meats that are hand-cut, cooking sauces and condiments, pickles and more.

Farmhouse delivers to the Dallas market every Thursday. Orders must be placed by 3 pm on Tuesdays. And if you want your zip code added, you can put your name on their waitlist.