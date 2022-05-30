Dallas restaurants unveil new menus for spring and more dining news

This roundup of Dallas restaurant news is stacked with dishes — new dishes. With the changing of the seasons, restaurants are rolling out new menus to spotlight those seasonal dishes, or else maybe just to switch things up. There's also an opening or two, and lots more tasty tidbits.

Here's what's happening in Dallas dining news:

Mi Cocina opened a new location in Uptown Dallas in the former Del Frisco's Grille space at 3232 McKinney Ave., after leaving its West Village location in March. It's larger than the usual Mi Cocina, with two patios: one on sidewalk level, and a second on a balcony off the second-floor bar. This is the chain's 22th location, opening seven months after an October 2021 opening of a location at Klyde Warren Park.

Postino WineCafe, the wine cafe in Deep Ellum, is launching their Wine Cult membership program in Dallas. Wine Cult members receive four hand-picked wines every quarter. Each Wine Cult box has a different theme with wines selected by Beverage Director and Advanced Sommelier Brett Karlicek. If you sign up by June 30, you become a Founding Member and get a bonus bottle of wine on your anniversary, plus perks and first access to Postino events. Membership options include $60 per quarter or an annual membership or $220 per year. Sign up at www.postinowinecult.com.

Wild Fork, a South Florida-based grocery concept that sells meat and seafood, has opened a location in Prosper at 2351 E. University Dr. This is the chain's third store in Texas and 29th overall.

The Parlor at Dolce Riviera is a new dual-pronged concept in the Harwood District with grab-and-go foods during the day and a cocktail lounge on weekend nights, with drinks such as the Smoky Parlor Old Fashioned, Prim and Proper Martini, and Italian 75 Aperitif. The Parlor is open Monday-Friday at 7 am and for cocktails Wednesday-Sunday at 5 pm. Dolce Riviera, which reopened on May 12 after being closed due to COVID-19, is now serving brunch Saturday-Sunday 11 am-3 pm.

Asador at the Renaissance Hotel has debuted a new seasonal menu from chef Joe Graffeo including Texas mushroom bisque, charred romaine salad, salmon tacos, lemon pepper tagliatelle pasta, 413 Farm sausage sandwich with jalapeno cheddar on a pretzel hoagie, crab cake sliders, strawberry rhubarb cobbler, and chocolate chipotle cake.

Ida Claire, the Southern restaurant in Addison, has two new desserts: Bourbon Pecan Pie with bourbon, pecans, and vanilla ice cream; and Seasonal Bread Pudding with flavors that change seasonally. Ida also has six new cocktails including a frozen paloma, and another new menu of cocktails with CBD.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille has a new seasonal menu available through August 31 that includes spring vegetable salad with sugar snap peas, green beans, asparagus, English peas, and fennel tossed in a honey mustard dressing with capers and mixed herbs; artichoke-potato-leek soup with truffle oil; orange-vanilla cream cheesecake; and a New York strip flight that includes Texas kobe-style Wagyu beef from Rosewood Ranches, Nebraska Prime certified Angus, and true Japanese A-5 Wagyu beef.

Fiatto, the Italian restaurant at West Village, is now open for weekend brunch Saturday-Sunday 11 am-3 pm with a menu featuring Italian-inspired sweet and savory dishes along with a specialty mimosa program. Entrees include the Ferrero Rocher Waffle with Nutella, hazelnuts, maple syrup, whipped cream, and gold flakes; Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with cannoli cream, amarena cherries, and Sicilian pistachios; Espresso Waffle with cinnamon butter, whipped cream, maple syrup, and chocolate espresso beans Classic Omelette with spinach, smoked mozzarella, pine nuts, tomato pesto; Soft Scrambled Egg, and Steak & Eggs. Mimosas include the Mimosa Mia and the shareable Big Time Mimosa. Other brunch cocktails include the Fiori Di Fiatto and the Madonna Maria.

On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen is doubling down on brunch. That includes hosting brunch on Saturdays as well as Sundays, from 11 am-2 pm, and an expanded menu from new chef Michael Smith, who was executive chef of The Common Table, with dishes such as the Gravy Baby, Cajun Sunrise, and a veggie scramble bowl. They've also added mimosa carafes of their traditional mimosas as well as Pink Lemonade Mimosas; they make their own Sparkling Pink Lemonade in-house and have it on tap. Yummy. They also offer 40 taps of craft beer, cider, and hard seltzer cocktails and a select wine list.

Cowboy Chicken has brought back a summertime favorite: watermelon tea as well as slices of watermelon as a side dish, available from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Church's Chicken has brought back its Original Smokehouse Chicken for the summer. They first introduced it six years ago, and spent several years modifying the recipe. Chef Kevin Houston drew inspiration from a trip to the Texas BBQ Trail between San Antonio and Austin. It's a half chicken marinated in a smoky marinade, fried, and served with a coating of glaze. It's available in a combo meal with mashed potatoes, Honey-Butter Biscuit, and drink. They also have a peach cobbler built on a Honey-Butter Biscuit.

SusieCakes has special graduation-themed cakes through Sunday June 26. Graduation design options including a Grad Llama, Grad Silhouette, Cap & Scroll, and Pink Rosettes. These cakes are available in 6 inch, 9 inch, or quarter sheet cakes. There's also a Grad Cupcake Box with 12 assorted cupcakes with a personalized inscription, and a Congrats Cupcake Box featuring 4 assorted cupcakes with a “Congrats!” inscription. A 6-inch cake serves 6-12. A 9-inch serves 12-20. A quarter sheet cake serves 20-30. Order at the store or online at susiecakes.com.

The Statler hotel in downtown has launched a secret menu available only for Hilton Honors guests. Visitors who are Hilton Honors members will be presented with the secret menu. Honors members who are just coming to dine may request the secret menu at the front desk or at the hostess stand at each venue. All six of Statler's six restaurants - Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge, Bourbon & Banter, Scout, Overeasy, Waterproof, and Sfereco - will have special secret menu items.

Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse is offering to-go cocktails that include the frozen Plata Rita with tequila blanco, cointreau, lemon, and lime juice; Big Red spiked with rum, pineapple juice, and lime; and Frozen Whiskey Smash, a house-made frozen whiskey with peach, lemon, and mint.

Texas Ale Project is rolling out new Pantera limited edition craft beers available in San Antonio, Austin, Waco, Houston, and DFW. The series kicks off with Becoming Bock, an easy-drinking Amber Lager, available at Total Wine and other select locations, followed later this year by Electric Blonde Ale brewed with habanero peppers.

Al Biernat's has expanded and upgraded their patio situation. They've added a new patio with seating for approximately 30 at the North Dallas location, bordered by greenery and covered by a steel and cedar pergola. Their Oak Lawn location now has two patios, one in a wooden deck surrounding a fountain, with a newly completed lattice roof.

McDonald's has debuted its first new McFlurry flavor of the year: the Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry, available for a limited time, made with vanilla soft serve, mixed with chocolate-covered pretzel bits, and topped with caramel swirl.

H-E-B held a groundbreaking celebration to mark the start of construction on its newest store in Allen, located on the northwest corner of State Highway 5 (Greenville Avenue) and Exchange Parkway across the street from Allen High School. This will be the fourth H-E-B currently under construction in DFW.

Chili's Grill & Bar has made Bonton Farms a recipient of its "round up" program at all 80 DFW-area Chili's locations. Every time a customer pays their bill, they're asked if they'd like to round up to the nearest dollar with the additional cents going straight to Bonton Farms. Chili's has already given the South Dallas nonprofit $60,000. The additional funds raised through the round-up program will support Bonton Farms' Project Gamechanger program, to fund a health and wellness center, financial institution, affordable housing, capacity building, and people development.