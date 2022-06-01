Sushi and martini concept to debut in 2 swanky Dallas neighborhoods

The already busy Knox Street will soon be home to a sushi spot: Called The Anchor Bar, it's a new concept with sushi and cocktails from Vandelay Hospitality Group (Hudson House, D.L. Mack’s, Drake’s Hollywood), and according to a release, will open two locations in 2023.

A full-service restaurant and raw bar, it'll open its first location at 3130 Knox St. in early 2023, with a second location set to open at 10720 Preston Rd., in the same Preston Royal shopping center as Central Market, later that year.

Food

The menu will be seafood-heavy, highlighting Vandelay's signature oysters as well as a new offering of hand-cut maki sushi. But the cuisine will be the same timeless American food that's central to all Vandelay concepts.

Starters include sharable dishes with a West coast vibe such as grilled artichokes and the Little Sesame Salad with kale and a peanut vinaigrette.

Sushi will incorporate both classic favorites such as the rainbow roll, spicy tuna roll, and pressed toro roll; as well as unique offerings such as coconut shrimp roll and crispy rice, a fried rice patty topped with choice of spicy salmon, truffle tuna, or blue crab. To-go orders will be packed in Vandelay's twist on the bento box.

Entrees include the Anchor Bar filet, a center-cut tenderloin served with sesame salad; seared Diver scallops with a tarragon vinaigrette salad & roasted beets; miso-glazed Arctic char; and a cheeseburger.

Drink

The drink menu will devote a section to the "World’s Coldest Martinis" with nine takes on the classic cocktail including an espresso martini with vodka and almond espresso, and the lemon drop martini with lemon vodka, lemon juice, and lemon zest.

Bartenders are trained to shake until the optimal frost temperature is reached before serving.

Other cocktails include the frozen bellini (also served at Hudson House and D.L. Mack's), and the lovers mule with cucumber vodka, lime, and ginger beer.

Atmosphere

Boasting a "yacht club vibe," the first location will occupy a 2,400-square-foot space, featuring bright walls textured with wood elements and suspended greenery, surrounding 40 seats in the dining room, 30 seats on the patio, and 14 seats at the bar.

Yacht-inspired decor elements will include portholes, mahogany paneled bars, caramel leather booths, and brass accents.

The second location at Preston Hollow will encompass 6,082 square feet, with 159 seats in the dining room and 20 at the bar.