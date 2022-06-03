New bar concept with giant sand pit brings beach to Dallas' Bishop Arts

Dallas' Bishop Arts district has a new bar experience with ... sand. Called Bishop Lane, it's a former walkway that's been reimagined into a beachy scene with sandpit, thatched hut-style outdoor bars, and oodles of outdoor seating.

The concept is the latest from Exxir Hospitality, whose portfolio of bars and restaurants includes Oak Cliff haunts such as Paradiso, the Mediterranean restaurant in Bishop Arts; Botanist, the mixology-driven cocktail bar; and Good Companions, the casual cafe.

Located at 200 N. Bishop Ave., Bishop Lane is a 12,000-square-foot plaza that runs parallel to Bishop Avenue from the parking lot on 9th Street to Melba Avenue, now re-imagined as a tropical paradise.

Basically, they've cleverly repurposed a walkway that ran behind some of their concepts and transformed it into an outdoor oasis with a beach theme. This includes:

rattan couches

beach umbrellas in both striped canvas and thatched palm

blue-and-white striped beach chairs

pink aluminum drink tables

palm tree sculptures

These are all splayed across a big sandpit which begs you to take your shoes off, although it's brown sand, not white sand, but come on, this is Oak Cliff, not Bora Bora, stop being picky. (Although you can find great white sand in Dallas at Sandbar Cantina and Grill, between Deep Ellum & Expo Park.) Bishop Lane's beach area spans 1,000 square feet and it holds 13 tons of sand. #reporting

They've added two new outdoor bar concepts as part of the space: The Palm Bar at Casablanca, and Tejas Beach Shack.

Adding to the beachside vibe are pop-up shops and street-food vendors, selling beach-style snacks such as tamales, tacos, walking tacos, multiple elote concoctions, noodles, bites, and craft cocktails, from executive chef Nick Hurry and beverage director Iluggy Recinos.

Food and drink items include Tejas Beach Shack's Frozen Chamoy Margaritas and Cool Ranch Doritos Walking Tacos, the Palm Bar's Longer Long Island Cocktail, and Casablanca's Dan Dan Noodles.

All offerings can be mixed and matched to be eaten throughout the al fresco seating areas.

Live music and DJ’s will be a big component, on Fridays from 6:30-8:30 pm and Saturdays from 7:30-10:30 pm.

Each weekend will celebrate a beach from around the globe: