Vintage-car-themed restaurant Ford's Garage makes Texas debut in Plano

A restaurant with a cool vintage garage theme has opened in Plano: Called Ford's Garage, it's a burger-and-craft-beer concept inspired by Henry Ford himself, and has opened its first Texas location in Plano, at 3904 Dallas Pkwy.

Founded in 2012, the original Ford's Garage opened in Fort Myers, Florida, less than a mile from Henry Ford’s winter home. They became an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company which enables them to use the company's iconic blue oval logo and other brand imagery. The 1920s garage-themed burger and craft beer restaurant franchise has since expanded to a total of 20 locations across five states.

The Plano location is in a 9,800-square-foot space that used to be Razzoo's Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years. It's the first of hopefully many Ford’s Garage locations planned for Dallas-Fort Worth, by franchisees Brian Judd and Jason Borders, longtime friends and restaurateurs whose experience includes owning and operating restaurants ranging from fast casual to fine dining.

According to a release, leases have not been signed, but they're eyeing North Dallas, the DFW Mid Cities, North Fort Worth, and Tarrant County.

"Ford Motor Company has quite a rich history as one of America’s most important manufacturing companies. That history also translates to a pretty cool dining experience, as it turns out, and we’re excited to be bringing that experience to Dallas,” Judd says in a statement. “With its Ford-inspired design cues and first-rate service and food, Ford’s Garage will offer something for everyone, from toddlers to grandparents.”

The new restaurant in Plano is sculpted to look like a 1920s service station and is filled to the brim with Ford memorabilia, including vintage vehicles, fixtures, and gas pumps, as well as a Model T or Model A car suspended above the center bar.

Servers wear mechanics-style uniforms, blue shop towels are used as napkins, and the bathroom sinks are made from tires and fuel pump nozzles.

The bar mixes Prohibition-style elements like brick, richly colored woods, and a copper bar top that’s hammered by hand.

Food

Burgers are the main draw, including black angus beef and a vegetarian option, on artisan buns branded with the Ford’s Garage logo.

The menu also features American comfort food options like meatloaf, chicken wings and tenders, onion rings, and macaroni and cheese. Lighter fare such as fresh salads, grilled chicken, and various seafood options are also available.

A full bar includes craft beer with over 20 local and domestic options.