Where to shop in Dallas right now: 7 must-hit stores for June

Summer officially hits in June, and we want your wardrobe to be ready and your house to be in tip-top shape for hosting parties. Here are the shops to swing by this month, where you'll find special pop-ups, a coveted sample sale, new collections, and much more.

Tootsies

Jewelry line Deepa Gurnani is popping up at Preston Center's most stylish store for two days only: Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17. The designer will also be on site to meet and discuss the brand and its pieces, which preserve and refine the storied craft of Indian hand embroidery. Tootsies is open 11 am to 6 pm.

Juneteenth Fashion Show and Experience at Legacy West

The Box Garden at Legacy Hall in Plano is hosting a celebration of Black excellence, culture, and freedom on June 19. Emceed by award-winning fashion designer Venny Etienne from Project Runway Season 17, the vibrant celebration will honor both local and nationally recognized Black designers, creatives, and entertainers. Look for featured designs the famed House of Dasha Boutique, celebrity label Don Morphy, celebrity evening wear and bridal designer Ese Azenabor, and more. Doors open at 6 pm and the show starts at 6:30 pm, with an after-party to follow. General admission and reserved table tickets can be purchased here.

Rent the Runway Dallas Sample Sale

Through June 26, head to the Rent the Runway store in West Village to shop hundreds of pre-loved designer clothing pieces, handbags, and accessories for up to 90 percent off retail. Designers in the sale include Annie Bing, Rag & Bone, Loeffler Randall, Rebecca Minkoff, and more.

Mi Golondrina

The Fourth of July collection is here and it is so good. Red, white, and blue styles galore to outfit you and your little in an adorable get-up that will take you from the parade to the barbecue and even to the pool without an outfit change. Want a different color combo? A full selection of summer staples are available in a variety of styles and silhouettes. These precious pieces, hand sewn in Mexico, are basically a Dallas wardrobe staple wardrobe at this point.

Fenwick Fields

Hosting this summer? Of course you are! This beautiful brand offers a collection of artist illustrated prints and linens hand-sewn right here in Dallas. They are currently having a 50 percent off sale, which is the perfect excuse to snag some favorite styles. The square scalloped placemats in Birds of Paradise Pink? Yes please!

Panerai

Treat the dad in your life to a Father's Day gift from this luxury Italian watch maker, which is celebrating its recent opening in Highland Park Village. This is Dallas' only location, and the store features a large wall clock showcasing distinctive characteristics of the brand's timepieces. Stop in on your next walk through Highland Park Village and leave inspired by the blend of Italian design and Swiss technology that comes together to showcase an obvious passion from the sea.

Gucci X Adidas

Visitors to the Gucci store in NorthPark Center are in for a treat as the Adidas x Gucci Collection has officially dropped in Dallas. Silhouettes are inspired by nostalgic color palettes and reimagined sports clubs’ uniforms. Featuring both brands' iconic logos, the collection is sure to inspire even the most fabulous fashionista to get in move-and-groove mode.