Favorite Southern fried chicken chain Bojangles flies into Dallas

One of America's fried chicken favorites has set its sights on Dallas. Bojangles, a chain based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has plans to open restaurants across North Texas, including Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin Counties.

For those unfamiliar with the brand's reputation, Bojangles was founded in 1977 and enjoys a strong following across the Southeast — think of it as the In-N-Out Burger of regional fried chicken joints.

It is known for its made-from-scratch biscuits, hand-breaded chicken, and Southern-inspired sides such as dirty rice, mac & cheese, and Cajun pinto beans. Pair them with the restaurant's "Legendary Iced Tea" (aka sweet tea).

The company has signed a deal with Dallas-based franchisees Sajib Singha and Asish Baidya of SAT Restaurant Group, who will open restaurants in Garland, Richardson, and Mesquite, although no leases have yet been signed. Bojangles will also open 15 corporate-owned locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth market, and are expanding into Houston as well.

"Get ready, Texans, because our delicious chicken and biscuits are headed your way, and we can't wait to serve you up some real deal, Southern flavor like only Bojangles does," said Jose Costa, Bojangles' chief growth officer, in a statement. "We're proud to be working alongside two experienced, multi-unit operators in LASH Foods and SAT Restaurant Group to make the move to Texas, and we look forward to the great successes that will come from those partnerships."

After being primarily a Southern phenomenon, Bojangles recently signed two franchisee agreements that will see it add 45 stores, including in Columbus, Ohio, and 40 stories, including 15 in Orlando, Florida. They currently have more than 750 locations in 14 states.

"Growth is the name of the game, and we're throwing our hat in the ring," Costa said. "We've built a beloved, well-respected brand based on integrity, hospitality and just plain good food, and now we’ve got our sights set on bringing that brand across the nation."

For Texans who've experienced Cajun Chicken Biscuit sandwiches and Bo-Tato Rounds, the expansions can't come quickly enough.