Rooftop News

New rooftop bar with skyline views opens in Dallas' Design District

That's a view all right. Courtesy photo

There's a rooftop bar perched in Dallas' Design District: Called Sky Blu Rooftop Bar, it's located atop the Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center, where it promises to offer the best view in the city. Probably not a better view than Reunion Tower, but maybe best view from a rooftop bar.

According to a release, it'll open on June 23, with a modern design and layout, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, indoor and outdoor lounges, cocktails, and Dallas-skyline views, not to mention happy hours.

The bar is about a mile from American Airlines Center, so they're hoping to serve as a place for pre-cocktails before concerts or sports games.

There'll be beer and wine, plus a collection of cocktails including:

  • Delayed Flight – Tito's vodka, grapefruit, aperol and lime
  • Lone Star Old Fashioned - Bulleit bourbon, demerara, angostura, grapefruit bitters
  • Sky Blu Margarita - Altos Plata tequila, Cointreau, lime
  • Normal Clothes –Del Maguey Vida mezcal, charred pineapple, lemon and habanero shrub
  • Frozen Delta - Hornitos Reposado tequila, coconut cream, blue curacao, lemon, toasted coconut
  • Tally Man - Maker’s Mark bourbon, plantation dark, averna amaro, tempus fugit banana
  • Passion Fruit Rickey - Bombay Sapphire gin, passion fruit, lime, soda

They're giving it a speakeasy vibe, saying it's a hidden gem that's only findable if you already know its whereabouts. That's why we are here today: to provide information on its whereabouts. The address is 1949 N. Stemmons Fwy.

The open concept space is ideal for events or parties, for which you can make a reservation.

Sky Blu Rooftop Bar and Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center was acquired by Napali Capital in 2021. The building was originally constructed as a bank in 1965 (and operated as an office building prior to the renovation), before opening in January 2021 as Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center, with Aimbridge Hospitality managing day-to-day operations.

