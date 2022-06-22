Restaurant specializing in soft jumbo pretzels rises in The Colony

Dallas is no stranger to pretzels and now there's a new guy in town: Ben's Soft Pretzels, an Amish-inspired soft pretzel bakery that bakes its pretzels on-site daily, has opened a location in The Colony, in the Grandscape development, at 5752 Grandscape Blvd. #115.

Ben's was founded in 2008 by businessman Brian Krider, pretzel fanatic Scott Jones, and Amish baker Ben Miller, who with his wife perfected the recipe. They opened their first location in a mall in Elkhart, Indiana; there are now 86 locations in eight states.

Locations include bakeries inside Wal-Mart, Meijer, regional shopping malls, sporting venues, and stand-alone locations. There are three in the Fort Worth area: at TCU, Will Rogers Memorial Center, and Texas Motor Speedway.

Their pretzels are hand-rolled with imported German salt and the final result is nearly two times the size of other soft pretzels. Their signature is their Jumbo Soft Pretzel, nearly a half-pound behemoth, served with sauces such as cheese, mustard, and marinara, plus "Bake 'N Shake" toppings that offer more flavor customizing.

Other menu items include pretzel bites called Buggy Bites, Pretzel Stix, all-beef Pretzel Dogs, and Pretzel Kloche.

The North Texas locations are from local entrepreneur Gary Freeman and his wife Latrice, who also works as a Regional Manager in the area. After working in retail for many years, Gary wanted to switch career paths and looked to open his own business.

"It's an exciting time for me and my family but also for the Dallas community for us to be able to bring Ben's Soft Pretzels to everyone here," Gary says in a statement.

Given Texas' heavy German roots, it's a pretzel-friendly place, with chains such as Auntie Anne's, Wetzel's Pretzels, Pretzel Factory, and Mr. Pretzels. We've definitely got pretzels. Weirdly, though, one thing we don't have is any decent pretzels in supermarkets. Have you ever tried to buy a bag of good pretzels in a store? It's a crisis.

Ben's is hosting a grand opening on Saturday June 25, when they'll offer a free Original Jumbo Soft Pretzel to every customer from 2-8 pm. Only one per person! Don't be a hog.