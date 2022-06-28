The salad bar era returns with reopening of downtown Dallas restaurant

In another sign that the impact of the pandemic is on the wane, salad bars are back, and not a minute too soon: Salata, the Houston-based chain, is reopening locations that were closed down due to the pandemic, including a flagship in downtown Dallas at 1700 Pacific, #C105.

According to a release, the blessed reopening is on June 28.

This is a big deal for the downtown worker community, seeking something healthy for lunch. The restaurant was closed for more than two years, says franchisee Michael Mina.

"Pacific was the first downtown Dallas location for Salata and a staple in the Central Business District," Mina says. "It's been over two long years since we closed at the start of the pandemic, and we've missed serving our wonderful customers in downtown Dallas."

Salata is easy to take for granted, until you don't have one. They preceded lots of healthy chains that have emerged in the ensuing years. Their menu is centered on build-your-own salads and wraps, plus soups, plum cinnamon tea, and flavored lemonades.

You start with your choice from salad bases that include their Salata mix, Romaine hearts, spinach, kale, or arugula, then select from more than 50 fruits, vegetables, and proteins, plus 11 house-made dressings, including broccoli, mushrooms, bell pepper, jicama, snow peas, radish, pea sprouts, black beans, olives, chickpeas, artichoke hearts, avocado, edamame, chicken, turkey, salmon, shrimp, krabmeat, seafood mix, falafel, and quinoa.

This location initially opened in 2011. With the reopening, they seized the opportunity to update the interior and signage to reflect the chain's new branding. The front of the house was gutted and completely renovated with new floors, an updated service line, and a new online ordering station to expedite service.

"The genuine excitement and support we’ve experienced over the past few months as people walk by while we’ve prepared to reopen is heartwarming and thrilling," Mina says. "We are so excited to see everyone again!"

Two other locations in downtown Dallas, at the Plaza of Americas and One Main, will be reopened later this year.

Salad bars were hit hard by the pandemic, including chains like Salata as well as supermarket salad bars like Whole Foods Market, which recently reopened its, as well. We need salads during these challenging times.

Salata also updated locations in Preston Center, Las Colinas, and Flower Mound, the last two with full renovations including new front of house and salad line.

Salata has 85 locations open nationwide with 18 Dallas-Fort Worth salad kitchens.