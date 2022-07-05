7 Brew coffee chain drives thru Dallas with debut in Grand Prairie

A drive-thru coffee chain is driving into Dallas-Fort Worth: 7 Brew, an Arkansas chain, is opening its first location in North Texas in Grand Prairie, at SH161 and Arkansas Lane, where it will serve coffee and espresso drinks, teas, infused energy drinks, sodas, and smoothies.

According to a release, it'll open in summer 2022, with a plan for a greater expansion throughout DFW.

7 Brew was founded in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2016, although the "About" tab does not mention by whom. Three people identify themselves on Linked In as co-founders: Jaylen Kimberlin, Lisa Crume, and Jerrine Henson.

What does get mentioned is that the company was acquired in 2021 by Drink House Holdings, a company created by Jamie Coulter, founder of Lone Star Steak House and a Pizza Hut franchisee; and sandwich chain founder Jimmy John Liautaud, most famous for provoking a Jimmy John's boycott after it was discovered he was once a trophy hunter of animals such as rhinos, elephants, lynxes, and zebras. He's no longer involved with Jimmy John's, and in 2015, he said he no longer hunted big African game.

The local franchisees for 7 Brews are High Octane Joe's, Dear Sir or Madam, LLC.

7 Brew COO and director of franchising Drew Ritger says in a statement that they're thrilled to bring their one-of-a-kind drive-thru coffee experience to the region. Although technically speaking, there are other drive-thru coffee concepts such as Scooter's, Dutch Bros, and PJ's.

"At 7 Brew, we're all about a top-notch, high-energy team, fast service, and quality beverages, and the newest location in Grand Prairie will offer the same experience, no matter the time of day," Ritger says. "We look forward to putting smiles on customers' faces and offering them great service at this new location and others that are planned to open in the coming months and years."

7 Brew offers iced and hot coffee beverages, with a particular focus on drinks with syrups and cream. Signature items include:

Blondie - Caramel & Vanilla Breve

White Mac Chillers - White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut Breve

Smooth 7 - White Chocolate & Irish Cream Breve

Snickerz - Hazelnut & Caramel Mocha

Smoothie flavors seem have at least some remote connection to fruit and include strawberry, mango, pina colada, peach, green apple, wildberry, blueberry, and pomegranate.

They also rotate in seasonal beverages every month which 7 Brew fans can get year-round by ordering from a so-called secret drink menu.

Their mission statement is "cultivating kindness," which they say could manifest itself in a nice conversation with the person taking your order in the drive-thru lane. One area they might consider cultivating more kindness is towards the planet, since currently their business model relies on single-serving disposable cups, one per customer, adding to a global plastic crisis, especially for our oceans and sea life, with billions of pounds of plastic found in swirling convergences estimated to make up about 40 percent of the world's ocean surfaces. At current rates, plastic is anticipated to outweigh all the fish in the sea by 2050.