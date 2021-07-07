Peek at rare photos of exclusive new sushi spot on Dallas' Greenville Ave.

Shoyo is a new sushi restaurant from Jimmy Park (Nobu, Nori Handroll) located at 1916 Greenville Ave., in the space most famously occupied by Daddy Jack's.

Prior to coming to Dallas, Park worked at Nobu in Aspen and San Diego, as well as the acclaimed Kabuto Edomae Sushi in Las Vegas, a small, secret kind of place with a set menu, similar to what he hopes to do at Shoyo.

He's incorporating the edomae style of sushi in which the fish is aged, fermented, or otherwise treated to bring out its best properties.

Shoyo is small, with only 12 seats, and reservation-only, with only two dinner seatings, at 5:45 and 8:15 pm, $175 per person.