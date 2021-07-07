Peek at rare photos of exclusive new sushi spot on Dallas' Greenville Ave.

Shoyo is a new sushi restaurant from Jimmy Park (Nobu, Nori Handroll) located at 1916 Greenville Ave., in the space most famously occupied by Daddy Jack's.
Prior to coming to Dallas, Park worked at Nobu in Aspen and San Diego, as well as the acclaimed Kabuto Edomae Sushi in Las Vegas, a small, secret kind of place with a set menu, similar to what he hopes to do at Shoyo.
He's incorporating the edomae style of sushi in which the fish is aged, fermented, or otherwise treated to bring out its best properties.
Shoyo is small, with only 12 seats, and reservation-only, with only two dinner seatings, at 5:45 and 8:15 pm, $175 per person.
Each course is like a miniature work of art such as this sushi topped with the tiniest slice of grilled okra.
Chef Park (left) is joined by chef Shin Kondo in offering a unique and personal omakase experience. Omakase is when you leave it up to the chef to decide on your order. The experience results in lots of interaction between chef and diner.
Guests are given a set time to enter, and the two chefs are almost like theater actors on stage as they showcase their skills, then talk to diners about the process and thought behind each course.
They plan on mixing up the offerings, which means there is the possibility of a different menu every night.
While a typical menu at Shoyo is dominated by sushi, there are courses featuring cooked seafood as well, such as this broiled eel with rice, Asian greens, and a quail egg.
The menu also includes a dessert course, such as this vanilla ice cream sitting atop a hidden base of chewy mochi, with a "well-edited" selection of berries including a slice of strawberry and two blueberries, plus a sprig of mint.
The former Daddy Jack's space was completely redesigned in a collaboration between Park and Joshua McDowell of JM Construction Solutions, with a sleek new exterior that gives a hint to the unique experience inside.
The facade combines brick and glass, with a recessed neon sign and custom-made wood slatted door. There's also a new to-go window.
The building required a dramatic overhaul that included raising it an additional 8 feet.