With the Central Market at Preston Royal making its grand return, it's time to restock your shelves and fill up the fridge with all your favorite Central Market goodies.

To celebrate, here's a list serving up 10 of the specialty grocer’s most famous items. These delicious must-haves are available year-round and they're famous for a reason.

1. Central Market super-premium small-batch craft ice cream

Crafted by award-winning chefs, this super-premium ice cream is a rich and indulgent summer treat. Central Market uses regionally sourced ingredients, makes their own inclusions (all the sauces and tasty bits swirled inside), and doesn’t skimp on the butterfat for extra creaminess. Choose from flavors like Tahitian vanilla, Saigon cinnamon, Texas pecan praline and bourbon, goat cheese and Texas honey, and more.

2. Cold-pressed juices

Refreshing signature blends of Central Market’s peak season fruits, vegetables, and herbs are house-made daily. Cold-pressing preserves nutrients and delivers crisp, sweet, intense flavors that start your morning with a zing. Choose from more than 20 varieties like classic orange juice, strawberry lemonade, and the weekends-only special: tangy margarita mix.

3. Maryland-style crab cakes

Central Market's handmade crab cakes are bursting with fresh blue crab meat. Pick them up for an easy mid-week meal, and be sure to ask about their house-made remoulade sauce. You’ll have a variety of flavors from which to choose, like traditional and spicy to creamy jalapeño, Thai chili, and more.

4. Scratch-baked breads and tortillas

Central Market bakers work day and night to craft scratch-made baked goods, including flaky croissants made with real French butter, artisan breads, fresh fruit pies, cinnamon-spiced chocolate cake, and their famous butter tortillas. There’s always something warm from the oven in a Central Market bakery.

5. In-house-made sausages

Central Market sausagemeisters use only the finest cuts of meat and custom-blended seasonings to produce flavors like jalapeño cheddar, chicken sausage with spinach and feta, Italian, and maple-blueberry breakfast sausage. Made fresh daily, there’s a sausage for every meal.

6. Central Market sea salt caramels

These bite-sized treats are the perfect blend of sweet and salty. Central Market confectioners take soft, buttery caramels, dip them in rich chocolate, and top them with flaky sea salt. Good luck eating just one.

7. Bulk spices

We've all had a recipe calling for a pinch of a spice we don’t have in the cupboard — and probably won’t use again anytime soon. So Central Market’s bulk spices to the rescue. Buy as much (or as little) as you want of hard-to-find or infrequently used spices and ingredients. Just scoop, weigh, tag, and be on your way.

8. Sushi

Did you know Central Market serves up fresh, restaurant-quality sushi, nigiri, poke, and more? You’ll find a variety ready to grab-and-go for a quick and easy meal, or they’ll roll something special, just for you.

9. Anthony’s Mousse Cake

Picture three dense, luscious layers of rich, spongy decadence, all frosted in chocolate buttercream, ganache, and chocolate shavings. Anthony certainly knew what he was doing! You can buy a full 9-inch cake to share, or a mini 5-ounce cake for when you don't want to.

10. Love Dip

A Central Market cult favorite. This tomatoey, garlicky dip is so incredible, just one taste and it will hold a special place in your heart. Serve it cold with crackers, chips, veggies, or whatever you want, really — it's so good it goes with everything.

---

The newly remodeled Central Market is now open at 10720 Preston Rd.