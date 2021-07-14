Healthy bowls restaurant opens in office tower by downtown Dallas

A healthy bowls concept from Colorado is opening a location in downtown Dallas: Rush Bowls, a fast-casual concept that specializes in meals-in-a-bowl, will open its newest location in The Union office tower at 2300 N. Field St.

Technically, that's just outside downtown and is more by Victory Plaza, but if you zoomed up like 20 miles into the air and looked down, it would for sure look like it was in downtown proper. Really, if you were driving down from Plano, you could well be convinced it was downtown. It's downtown-ish.

According to a release, it'll open in late July.

The location is from husband-and-wife Ted and Elizabeth Bachmeier, and they'll keep it in the family: Their son, Tyler Bachmeier, will also help manage the location.

Bachmeier was previously executive VP of operations at Michael's Corporation, where he worked for 23 years. This is the fourth Rush Bowls location the couple has opened; they most recently opened one at The Star in Frisco in late 2018. There are also locations in Dallas at Mockingbird Station, in Flower Mound, and in Keller.

But this will be the first Rush Bowls to open in an office tower, giving downtown and downtown-adjacent residents and workers an on-the-go meal option.

"Rush Bowls provides all the servings of protein, fruits and veggies that young professionals in the area need to continue staying productive throughout the day," says Ted in a statement.

Rush Bowls's bowls include fruits and veggies topped with granola, and choices such as strawberries, bananas, blueberries, coconuts, almonds, graham crackers, chia seeds, flax seeds, chocolate chips, peanut butter, almond butter, and Nutella.

They're customizable and can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients such as whey, fiber, and matcha.

Vegetarian, vegan, wheat-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and nut-free options are available at no extra charge.

They also do a line of smoothies in flavors such as the "Hangover Cure" with banana, strawberry, oats, hangover antioxidant, multivitamin, prickly pear, OJ, apple juice, and froyo; and the Super Protein which has an insane 40 grams of protein and is made from banana, strawberry, kale/spinach, peanut butter, chocolate, whey, milk, and froyo.