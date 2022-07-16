Lots of delightful and surprising dishes in this Dallas restaurant news

This roundup of Dallas restaurant news comes light on the usual openings and closings, but heavy on the new dishes, with all sorts of interesting and quirky things to check out.

Here's what's happening in Dallas dining news:

Luckymouth Grocery, the vegan grocery in Oak Cliff, is exploring the idea of installing a vegan sandwich spot inside their store. As a prelude, they’ll begin offering a couple of breakfast sandwiches on Saturdays-Sundays from 10 am-12 noon for the next few months, during which they’ll perfect their menu and raise funds for construction. On July 16-17, sandwiches include The Meli with a croissant, Just Egg, Thrilling bacon, and Follow Your Heart American cheese; and The Mae Mae, featuring sausage, Just Egg, and Follow Your Heart American cheese on an an English muffin.

Cowboy Chicken is expanding Smackbird, its delivery and pick-up-only ghost kitchen specializing in Nashville hot chicken tenders and sandwiches, which the wood-fired rotisserie chicken chain operates out of its existing restaurants. The menu includes a chicken sandwich topped with mac & cheese, a tender meal, and sides such as mac & cheese and coleslaw.

Abruzzo's at Bishop Arts Winery, a neighborhood Italian restaurant in Oak Cliff, has re-opened.

La Stella Cucina Verace, the Italian restaurant in Dallas' Arts District, is now open for lunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 12-3 pm.

Taquero, the creative taqueria from chef Fino Rodriguez in the former Pints & Quarts space on Greenville Avenue, is serving a dessert called Maggie's Cake, a gorgeous looking confection featuring vanilla cake, raspberry icing, and fresh raspberries.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille is offering a "Four Courses, Four Choices" special for $44, available for dine-in only, Monday-Thursday from 4-10 pm, with options such as oysters, pork chop bites, seafood stuffed mushrooms, wedge, Caesar, field greens, artichoke-potato-leek soup, Perry's famous pork chop, salmon, brick chicken, vegan skillet chopped steak, or a 6-ounce filet mignon. Desserts include orange vanilla cream cheesecake, flourless chocolate cake, chocolate crunch, or lemon bar. Also available is Perry’s Reserve Big Red Blend at special anniversary prices: 5-ounce pour for $25 ($41 on regular menu), 7.5-ounce pour for $35 ($56 on regular menu), or a bottle for $120 ($180 on regular menu).

Whiskey Cake has a new seasonal menu with Blistered Green Beans, Flash-Fried Brussels Sprouts, Lemongrass Shrimp & Soba Noodle with arugula, cabbage, snap peas, corn and tomatoes, Grains Bowl with Lamb meatballs and golden quinoa, Smoked Chopped Chicken salad on Romaine, Chickenbirdger sandwich with fontina, Smoked Tri Tip Dip sandwich with Swiss and onion jam, Shroomin’ Sandwich with cremini mushrooms, and Farmshuka Cauliflower Rice Bowl with grits and wilted greens.

Hopdoddy has a new Roscoe Burger, a twist on chicken & waffles, featuring fried chicken with peanut butter and jelly sauces. What does that have to do with waffles? It's available July 6–August 2 for $12.25.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop has a new Piña Carnitas Taco with new shredded carnitas, jalapeño garlic sauce, pineapple pico, feta, and cilantro on a warm flour tortilla. It's available through August 21.

Dairy Queen has six new Blizzard flavors: Oreo Cookie Dirt Pie, Girl Scout Thin Mints, Nestlé Drumstick, Very Cherry Chip, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, and Cotton Candy.

Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes has a new peach cobbler shake with vanilla ice cream and peaches, topped with graham crackers, available through July 31 in two sizes: $5.49 for small, $6.99 for large.

Piada Italian Street Food, the fast-casual concept featuring piada sandwiches, has partnered with acclaimed coffee roaster Intelligentsia on two new drinks: Cold Coffee and Oat Latte, both $4. Cold Coffee is as it sounds. Cold coffee. Oat Latte is a latte made with oatmilk featuring notes of sugar cookies, milk chocolate, and molasses. Um OK gotta have that.

The Capital Grille is hosting a summer wine event called the Generous Pour featuring tastings of six wines including a Napa cabernet, a Washington state cabernet, a red blend from Tuscany, a rose from Puglia, a chardonnay from Puglia, and a pinot grigio from northwest Italy. It says "$32 with dinner," but it's hard to tell if that includes dinner.

Midnight Rambler, the underground bar at the Joule Dallas Hotel, is celebrating the culture of Dallas with a new cocktail menu pulling inspiration from local musicians including Stevie Ray Vaughan, Roy Hargrove, and Kirk Franklin. Bad Luck Blues, devoted to Blind Lemon, features Texas whiskey and local grapefruit with mesquite bean powder and sumac seed. The Other Selena is a tribute to the famous Selena mural in Oak Cliff with Calamity Gin distilled with blue bonnets and Texas wildflowers. A “Fast Pass” section includes a lineup of martinis.

DFW Restaurant Week is now available for reservations, with lunch, dinner, and newly added brunch, from August 8-September 4, at restaurants across Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties. Approximately 20 percent of the cost of each meal will be donated to North Texas Food Bank in Dallas or Lena Pope in Tarrant County.

Foodja, a workplace restaurant delivery platform, has expanded to Dallas, providing professional meal delivery from local restaurants to offices throughout Dallas County. Foodja’s network of drivers utilize the proper equipment to maintain food quality when transporting large orders. Available for companies with 50-20,000 employees, each employee to order their own customized meal from a rotating list of local restaurants.Foodja is currently in partnership with thousands of restaurants including Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, Bread Zeppelin, McAlister’s Deli, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Slim Chickens, and Coolgreens.