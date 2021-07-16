Juice chain presses on in Dallas with new location at Preston Royal

The juice trend has shown surprising longevity, and now two more shops are coming to fill the need. Pressed, which serves cold-pressed juices plus plant-based snacks and treats, is opening locations in two high-traffic North Dallas neighborhoods.

The first is already open at Preston Royal at 6025 Royal Ln. #105.

The second will open at Prestonwood near Addison at 5290 Belt Line Rd. #104 later this summer.

"Dallas was the first market in Texas we opened in and it's been incredible to see how enthusiastically the community has embraced our products and plant-forward lifestyle," says chief marketing officer Michelle Peterson.

The chain opened their first location in Uptown, followed by stores in Fort Worth and Southlake; they operate more than 80 stores in eight states. Peterson says they'd been looking for the right next locations in DFW.

"We gravitated to both centers because of their proximity to strong surrounding neighborhoods with health-minded residents," she says.

Both new stores will carry cold-pressed juices, functional shots, plant-based milks, grab-and-go smoothies, smoothie bowls, and their popular plant-based soft serve Freeze topped with decadent gluten-free and vegan toppings.

Pressed offers over 40 delicious varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, grab-and-go smoothies, and health-boosting shots. New additions to the lineup include smoothies and smoothie bowls.

Pressed's juice ingredients arrive at their production facilities within two days of being harvested and get pressed into a beverage in as soon as three days.

Most products are $6.75, and a six-juice, one-day cleanse is $34.50. If you sign up for their Membership Program, you get juices and plant-based milks for $5 and a one-day cleanse for $30.

The Preston Royal store will be open from 8 am-9 pm seven days a week, for in-store pickup, curbside pickup, and local delivery through www.Pressed.com or third-party delivery apps including UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates, or Grubhub.