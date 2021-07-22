BBQ restaurant in Dallas' Lakewood neighborhood closes its doors

A Dallas BBQ restaurant has called it quits after five years: Lakewood Smokehouse, which opened in Lakewood in 2016, has closed for good, as of July 22.

The restaurant shared the news on Facebook, citing COVID-19 and other factors.

"It was with a heavy heart that we are announcing that as of today, Lakewood Smokehouse is permanently closed," the post said. "We have loved being a part of the community for the past five years and can’t thank you enough for your support."

The restaurant opened in January 2016 in the spot at 1901 Abrams Rd. that was previously Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill. It was from Jason Hall, who owned 3 Stacks Smoke & Tap House in Frisco, with partners John Pantenburg and Mike Mullen, who've been friends and co-workers in the restaurant industry for 20 years.

They served your prototypical barbecue fare including brisket, smoked turkey, ribs, and sausage as well as classic barbecue sides such as macaroni and cheese, fried okra, green beans, and potato salad.

They did not lack for recognition or acclaim, earning a spot as a nominee for Best Neighborhood Restaurant in 2020 in CultureMap's annual Tastemaker Awards, and were just last week included in an Eater roundup of 15 Essential BBQ Spots in Dallas. They also made CultureMap's monthly Where to Eat column in February 2020, where their chili got a special nod.

"The last year and a half has been extremely difficult for the restaurant industry, and like many restaurants, between sales having not returned to pre-COVID levels," the post said. "The cost of everything we buy increasing by 20-50 percent, we have been just hanging on and hoping things would improve but unfortunately, that has not been the case."