Trinity Groves in West Dallas tries out another new restaurant Lexy's

West Dallas former incubator space Trinity Groves is trying out yet another new restaurant concept. Called Lexy's, it's named after Alexa Rodarte, Trinity Groves' director of marketing and the restaurant's co-creator, along with her chef husband Julian Rodarte. It'll open in the old Casa Rubio and Souk Mediterranean space on August 15.

Even before the food, the release mentions that the restaurant will feature whimsical touches designed for picturesque moments, so Instagram is obvs key. It'll be open for lunch and dinner with influences reflecting the experiences and travels of the husband-and-wife co-founders.

Time for an Alexa quote:

"Back in 2016, I met Julian shortly after leaving my corporate marketing job and began working with him to brand Beto & Son, then started consulting for restaurants in various cities," Alexa says. "After spending an extended amount of time away from Dallas, we knew we wanted to create our first concept entirely together at Trinity Groves, which led to Lexy's. This new concept is a compilation of the life experiences that Julian and I have had together, including our adventures around the world."

Director of Culinary will be Aubrey Murphy, who previously worked at Knife Steakhouse with a menu of seafood, Texas Wagyu, and seasonal produce. Menu items include:

Wagyu Hot Rock

Avocado Toast with Tuna, which they're calling a play on avocado toast

Crab & Lobster Cakes

Brisket Stuffed Avocado Croquettes

32 oz. Tomahawk for two for "less than $99"

Texas Wagyu Steak Specials

Half Chicken

Shrimp Fried Rice

Whole Snapper, Tempura Fried and Pan Seared

Sides include Lexy's Potatoes, seasonal Vegetable Harvest, and Lobster Mac & Cheese.

Desserts include Beignets, Tres Leches Bread Pudding, and Chocolate Heart with Chocolate Covered Strawberries.

Other dishes include sandwiches, flatbreads, soups, and salads.

But let's go back to the avocado toast. The main reason avocado toast is popular is because it's a vegetarian dish, and frequently a vegan dish. It's a breakfast or lunch thing for people who don't want bacon or eggs or animal. Putting tuna on top and calling it a play on avocado toast almost feels like a calculated exploitation. (Either that or cluelessness about the dish.) Why not just call it tuna toast?

The cocktail menu is from director of operations Sofia Martinez, and includes CBD-infused High Tea, featuring chai tea, coffee, and tequila, served in a teapot with dry ice smoke.

The restaurant will also have an interactive champagne machine where diners can serve themselves.

The dining room is a 4,700-square-foot space that seats 141, including a 15-seat bar, plus a 2,500-square-foot patio area that seats 125.

Decor includes floral-patterned wall coverings, upholstered seating featuring pastel pink and baby blue fabric, and "whimsical" feather chandeliers.

Julian shares his view of the couple's travel experiences, thusly: "Over the past two years, Alexa (Lexy) and I worked in over a dozen restaurants in five different states and spent time traveling Europe & Central America to study and research cuisines. These experiences led to the idea of Lexy's – a restaurant where we could use the techniques and learned experiences from our travels to offer a menu with food sourced from the best of its local farms and purveyors."