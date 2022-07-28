New biergarten honoring Dirk Nowitzki to open at Dallas Love Field

A one-of-a-kind eating-and-drinking option with celebrity cachet is landing at Dallas Love Field: Called Nowitzki Biergarten, it's a culinary collaboration between Dirk Nowitzski, former player and special advisor for the Dallas Mavericks, and D&B Mitchell Group, a Dallas hospitality company known for its portfolio of award-winning dining concepts located in non-traditional settings.

The biergarten will be a kiosk on the West Concourse at Love Field, where it will feature a full bar with beer, wine, and snacks.

According to spokesperson Heather Peoples, they're hoping to be open by early fall.

"This has been in the works for a few years," Peoples says. "Our company founders Derek Missimo and Don Mitchell met Dirk and shared their idea of creating a restaurant around him and his persona. He really liked the idea."

They reached out to Love Field, who loved the concept of a kiosk inspired by one of Dallas' most beloved sports figures and local celebrities.

"He's a little like an ambassador for Dallas," Peoples says.

Nowitzki is also no stranger to the craft beer world, even inspiring a beer called "The Big German," a kolsch made by Rollertown Beerworks, the Celina brewery from Ben Rogers and Jeff "Skin" Wade, famous for "The Ben and Skin Show" radio show they hosted for nearly two decades.

Not to worry, that beer will definitely be served at Love Field.

"We'll have The Big German on tap, along with four to five other beers on tap and some in bottles, plus mixed drinks, wine, and a few snacks that pair well including charcuterie boards and soft pretzels," Peoples says.

Founded in 2004, the D&B Mitchell Group owns and operates restaurant brands at airports throughout the U.S. including DFW Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, such as Banh Shop and International House of Pancakes.

The company was honored in 2017 as the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency’s ACDBE Concessionaire of the Year.

The Biergarten kiosk will be a 536-square-foot space boasting Nowitzki-inspired decor, including Dirk-themed photos and memorabilia, plus TVs with the capability to play highlight videos of Nowitzki from his stellar career.

There may also be merchandise available such as T-shirts, beer steins, and mementos, although they're still a ways off from finalizing exactly what.

Mobile ordering will be available so that items can be shipped directly to a passenger's home if they don’t want to carry it with them on their flights.

"We think Dirk has a great reputation in the Dallas area, and we hope people will want to come visit," Peoples says.