Thirsty Lion Gastropub to open on Dallas' most restaurant-friendly row

One of the most restaurant-friendly streets in Dallas-Fort Worth is getting a gastropub: Thirsty Lion Gastropub, a prosperous chain based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is opening a location along Addison's restaurant strip at 5225 Belt Line Rd. #220, in Dallas.

The restaurant takes over the highly visible space facing Belt Line Road that was previously home to Houlihan's, which closed in 2019 following a bankruptcy filing.

According to a release, it will open in 2023.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub is known for scratch-made food, craft cocktails, big selection of beer, and a commitment to sports viewing. Restaurants are equipped with dozens of HD flat screens inside and out, and they specifically program their sports schedules to make sure all sports viewing requests are met.

Culinarily speaking, they incorporate a wide variety of dishes with influences from multicultural cuisines, plus vegetarian and GF. The menu features appetizers, salads, sandwiches, seafood, half-pound burgers, and steaks. They also regularly roll out seasonal menus, which is not always easy for a chain (even a small chain) to deploy.

Signature dishes include

Gorgonzola-infused Gastropub Burger

Bacon Wrapped BBQ Prawns

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Gochujang BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice

Seared Ahi Salad

Baja Fish Tacos

Scotch Eggs

They're big on weekend brunch and weekday happy hour, with drink and food specials from 3-6 pm.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub has been expanding since its launch in 2010 with 10 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, and Texas. The chain definitely likes North Texas: They just opened their first location in Dallas at Preston Hollow Village, on the northwest corner of US-75 and Walnut Hill Lane, and in May, they opened a deluxe rendition in The Colony at Grandscape, their first two-story version with interactive green space called The Frontyard and double decker patios that overlook Grandscape's Ferris wheel.

Their first DFW location was at Toyota Music Factory in Irving which opened in 2017, and they also have a location in Euless' Glade Park. The Addison-adjacent location will be their fifth.