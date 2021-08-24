Refreshing Hawaiian lemonade & smoothie shop set for Bishop Arts Dallas

Dallas gets a refreshing taste of Hawaii with the arrival of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, known for smoothies, bowls, and gourmet lemonade, which is opening a location in Bishop Arts.

The stand will be at 320 W 8th St., two doors down from Wild Detectives, in what was previously a coffee and smoothie shop called Serve. According to a spokesperson, Wow Wow is slated to open in mid- to late-fall.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts.

The concept was founded in Hawaii in 2012, growing from a stand to a trailer, to a brick-and-mortar location on Maui in 2014. They opened their first franchise in 2017; today there are eight lemonade stands domestically and two internationally, with another eight or so in development. It's currently headed by Tim Weiderhoft, a former VP for the Arizona-based Massage Envy chain.

Wow Wow's signature is gourmet lemonade in a variety of flavors: from classic lemonade to Ginger Pineapple, Passionfruit Guava, Blue Hawaii, and the Lava Flow Lemonade.

Other healthy menu items include the Sunrise Smoothie, Cold Brew Crave Acai Bowl, and Chili Lime Avocado Toast.

Another big Wow Wow thing is its dedication to sustainability. They sell lemonades and smoothies in re-usable Mason jars, and you can get a discount on your next purchase if you bring the Mason Jar back to reuse.

The concept comes to Dallas via Lakewood residents Nancy and Kevin Taylor. Kevin founded Texas Security Bank with his business partners 13 years ago; Nancy is a CPA who also runs Oma's German Treats, a seasonal business that sells German desserts during Oktoberfest and the holiday months.

Weiderhoft calls them "ideal franchisees," stating that "they both embody the Aloha feel and spirit."

"Being a part of their community has always been important to the couple – Nancy served as Treasurer of Lakewood Early Childhood PTA and Kevin is Treasurer of the Friends of Lakewood dad's group for Lakewood Elementary – and that will be no different when they open their three lemonade stands," he says.

They're looking to open a location in Lakewood, as well, and in the interim, have been hosting pop-up events including one they'll do on September 4 from 12-5 pm, at 406 W. 9th St. in Bishop Arts, which they're doing in collaboration with like-minded businesses that include The Wild Flour, a vegan and eco-friendly dessert shop.