Cult California Fatburger chain opens first Dallas location in Allen

One of California's most beloved burger chains has landed in Allen: Fatburger, a chain founded in Los Angeles more than 70 years ago, has opened a location at 820 W. Stacy Rd. #620 in the Allen Premium Outlets, where it's part of a co-branded concept along with Buffalo's Express, a chain that specializes in wings.

According to a representative from the company, the Allen location opened on August 30.

Fatburger is known for its juicy, built-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey was a trailblazer in the realm of toppings transforming a burger into a meal, beyond the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with bacon, eggs, chili, jalapenos, and onion rings.

Over the years, they've become a favorite destination in Hollywood for celebrities and athletes.

For their national expansion, the chain has partnered in a co-branding concept with Buffalo's Express, a fast-casual chicken wing chain founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia. The two are currently co-branded with more than 70 Fatburger restaurants.

The two-in-one dining experience serves options from both restaurants:

From the Fatburger menu, patrons can order burgers paired with a variety of different styles of French fries. In addition to its famous burgers, Fatburger also makes Impossible Burgers, turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches, and milkshakes with 100 percent real ice cream.

From the Buffalo's Express menu, patrons can order bone-in and boneless wings with sauces that include Scorchin, Carolina Fire BBQ, Asian Sesame, Coconut Jerk, Honey Garlic, and Sweet Bourbon BBQ. Wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

Fatburger made its Texas debut in June 2020 when it opened its first location in North Richland Hills and drew lines around the block.

In addition to Allen, they're also opening a location in Arlington,1807 N. Collins St. #101 which for now is still "coming soon."

Dallas-Fort Worth loves to get excited about new concepts and over the years has lined up eagerly for out-of-towners such as Steak N Shake, Krispy Kreme, and In 'N' Out, but these concepts pale (especially the completely average In 'N' Out) next to Fatburger, which is actually maybe worth getting in line for, if in fact you like to wait in line, which a lot of people do.

The new location will be open daily from 11 am-8 pm.