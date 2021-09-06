These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

September is in full swing with several tasty events to kick off the season. The week’s list ranges from a four-course tequila dinner to a sip-and-shop artisan market. A longtime beer festival also makes its way back this year, and don’t miss the Saturday morning pop-up hosted by a new bakery opening soon.

Thursday, September 9

BEE-Market at The Beeman Hotel

Sip and shop local at this artisan market event, set to feature more than 20 artists inside the hip lobby of the Park Cities hotel. There’ll be DJ music and food and drinks available from the hotel’s restaurant, Seely’s Mill, which offers some pretty darn good barbecue. The market is open to the public and free to attend. Visit from 5-10 pm.

Tequila Dinner at Cantina Laredo

The Frisco location of the modern Mexican restaurant will host a four-course dinner paired with cocktails created with Casa Nobles tequila. Menu items include shrimp empanadas, watermelon and jicama salad, stuffed pork tenderloin or New York strip, and coconut pecan ice cream. The dinner is $59.99 per person and an opening reception — where guests will be treated to a tequila flight — begins at 7 pm. Call 214-618-9860 for reservations.

Saturday, September 11

Lubella’s Patisserie Pop-Up

The new bakery set to open this fall at Casa View Center will make an appearance at Peaberry Coffee in Oak Cliff to share some Saturday morning goodies. Visit for banana bread, macarons, conchas, and other sweet treats. Named for owner Maria Becerra’s two daughters, Luciana and Isabella, the bakery will feature fresh-baked cakes by the slice when it opens its own storefront, and eventually breakfast items like quiche and frittatas. The pop-up will run from 8:30 am-1 pm.

Wine 101 at Neighborhood Cellar

Next up on the Bishop Arts wine bar’s Wine 101 schedule is a class all about gamay. Participants will try four types of the juicy red wine along with snacks from Fount Board & Table. Class is $35 per person and will run from 12-1 pm.

11th Annual Dallas Observer BrewFest

One of Dallas’ first beer festivals returns to the Dallas Farmers Market to kick off North Texas Beer Week. The outdoor beer-sampling event will feature hundreds of local, international, and craft beers, plus music and local food. The $42 ticket price includes 12 two-ounce beer samples and the $79 VIP admission allows for early entry, spirit sampling, and catered food. BrewFest runs from 3-6 pm, with VIP entry at 2 pm.

Sunday, September 12

Back to School Cool with WineShark at Reunion Tower

Calling all wine novices, this event is for you. Sit atop the rotating downtown landmark for expansive horizon views and an unintimidating 101 class on wine. Learn how to taste wine from a veteran sommelier and indulge in some paired bites. The class is $55 per person and begins at 5 pm.

The Morning After

Coinciding with the 11th Annual Dallas Observer BrewFest, this brunch event will help shake off the Sunday scaries. Guests get unlimited brunch bites from Dallas-area restaurants along with brunch cocktail samples. The $35 general admission ticket includes three drink tickets for the full bar, and the $60 VIP ticket allows for early entry and six drink tickets. The event will run from 11:30 am-2:30 pm with VIP early at 11 am.